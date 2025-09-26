Ethan Hawke is one of the most versatile actors out there. I think he's been in every genre imaginable. And he's given amazing performances across all of them.

Today, I wanted to go over the best Ethan Hawke movies. I wanted to celebrate an actor who I think has been so interesting for so long, and talk about some movies you may not have seen, as well.

Let's dive in.

1. The "Before" Trilogy (1995, 2004, 2013) When it comes to Jesse and Céline, I see all three movies together. Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight are not just standout films in Hawke's filmography, but are considered by many (including me!) to be one of the greatest cinematic trilogies of all time. Hawke's deeply personal and collaborative work with co-star Julie Delpy and director Richard Linklater earned them Oscar nominations for screenwriting, and I think they were robbed when it comes to acting. Hawke grounds Jesse with an unrelenting optimism and a beautiful heart.

2. Boyhood (2014) Another monumental collaboration with Richard Linklater. Boyhood was filmed over a 12-year period, allowing audiences to witness the literal and emotional growth of its characters. You see Hawke blaze through his 30s and become a father. There's so much nuance in this performance as you see him embrace being a better father. There's real poetry there.

3. First Reformed (2017) I think this movie is still underrated. It should have won Hawke every award possible. He plays a tormented Protestant minister facing a crisis of faith that may lead him to commit something terrible and extreme. Directed by Paul Schrader, the film is a stark and intense character study. It's a full deconstruction of a man, and it's hard to imagine anyone else taking on the role.

4. Training Day (2001) In a role that earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, Hawke holds his own against Denzel Washington's Oscar-winning performance. It had to be so intimidating, but Hawke is our way into this world, and we're with him at every dangerous turn. He provides the film's moral compass, but his wide-eyed naivety often gets him into trouble.

5. Gattaca (1997) A cult classic in the science fiction genre, Gattaca stars Hawke as a man who dreams of space travel in a society driven by eugenics. I don't know if any actor is as humble as Hawke, who is totally great playing a guy labeled "genetically inferior." His desperation and dreams again ground the movie, which is a lot of heart and relatability.

6. Dead Poets Society (1989) Hawke has been doing this a long time. One of his earliest and most memorable roles is playing Todd Anderson, a kid who discovers the classics as well as how unfair life can be. Under the tutelage of Robin Williams' inspirational English teacher, Hawke's character finds his voice and introduces the world to his immense talent.

7. Before the Devil Knows You're Dead (2007) Dude, you have to see this movie. It's such a good crime classic with many twists and turns. Once again, Hawke plays an underdog who kind of deserves the life he's chosen, but will someone get out of it by screwing other people over. Director Sidney Lumet gave us a gripping tragedy rooted in Hawke's desperate performance.

8. Reality Bites (1994) Is this the quintessential film of the 1990s? It has that sort of Generation X zeitgeist feeling. Hawke is the perfect slacker philosopher, Troy Dyer. His character became an actual archetype (click the link to learn more) of the era that he conjured from nothing.

9. The Purge (2013) This film launched a major horror franchise, largely thanks to its premise and a compelling central performance from Hawke. If you want to learn more about high-concept ideas, we have you covered. In this movie, Hawke plays a security system salesman whose family is targeted during the annual "Purge," a 12-hour period where all crime is legal. Hawke buys into the premise and delivers a Dad worried about his kids, but also who may have secrets of his own.

10. Sinister (2012) I actually had trouble picking which horror movie to put on this list, because I like them a lot. Sinister features Hawke as a true-crime writer who discovers a box of snuff films that puts his family in danger. There's a bunch of supernatural elements at play here, and Hawke makes you buy into them.

Summing It All Up I love Ethan Hawke. He's an actor I'd love to work with. he can ground any idea, and it feels like he takes all his movies very seriously. He can grab chemistry with anyone and any co-star, and his commitment to hard roles or movies that shoot for decades is a wonderful artistic statement. What are your favorite Hawke movies?

Let me know what you think in the comments.