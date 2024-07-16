As we’ve covered before , Topaz Labs is an AI photo and video enhancement software company that offers a wide range of AI-powered tools to help with creative projects. However, the latest version of Topaz Labs’ Video AI Pro is set to launch a new version with even greater AI video enhancements which videographers and editors might have an interest in.

Let’s take a look at these new AI-powered tools which can offer to denoise, stabilize, and upscale your footage to resolutions as high as 24K. Here’s what you need to know.

Topaz Labs Video AI Pro Capable of ingesting different video formats including the likes of H.264/5, Avid DNxHR, Apple ProRes, VP9, AV1, OpenEXR, PNG, JPG, TIFF, DPX, and Cineform, Topaz Labs’ Video AI Pro is useable either on its own as an app for Windows or macOS or as a plugin in After Effects or DaVinci Resolve. The big news here is the app’s ability to use AI to assist with upscaling, denoising, and stabilizing your footage. All of these tasks have been refined and trained on different video frames as Topaz Labs promises an app full of intelligence and understanding regarding what video pros want these tools to ultimately do for them. For the upscaling in particular, this Video AI Pro app can boost your 4K footage to up to as high as 24K thanks to the support of multi-GPU rendering (which itself can increase rendering speeds by up to 10x). You can export your new videos in YUV 4:2:0, 4:2:2, or 4:4:4 at up to 16-bit per channel RG.