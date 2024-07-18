M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller Trap promises to be a unique addition to the director's catalog.

Known for his signature twists, Shyamalan is setting the stage for a suspenseful narrative that explores the human condition under extreme pressure.

And this pressure... is a little different.

Trap | Official Trailer 2 www.youtube.com

It's about a serial killer who takes his daughter to a concert, and then finds out the whole thing is a setup in order to capture him.

Those kinds of high-concept ideas are what made Shyamalan so successful in Hollywood. He has these big ideas and executes them again and again.

But how long does it take for Shyamalan to finish these scripts?

Well, the master himself let us know.

As the release date for Trap approaches, anticipation is building for a Shyamalan-esque experience that delves into the darker corners of the human psyche.

Personally, I can't wait until August 2nd to watch this thing. I have had so much fun watching Shyamalan play over the last three decades, and this promises to be one of his more fun ones, according to the trailer.

Whether it lives up to the hype or becomes another polarizing entry in Shyamalan's filmography remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Trap will undoubtedly spark conversation and leave audiences pondering its enigmatic narrative long after the credits roll.

Let me know what you think in the comments.