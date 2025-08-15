Already available for L/Z/FE mounts, the TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 has proven to be a fast, portable, and popular AF-enabled prime lens that looks great, but also certainly won’t break your budget.

With this latest addition still staying below $200 for a fast prime, it’s a pretty good deal for photographers and videographers alike looking for a reliable, fast AF lens that can be used in a variety of situations.

Let’s take a look at this new TTArtisan AF-FF 75mm F2 X and see what it could offer for your Fujifilm camera loadouts.

The TTArtisan AF 75mm F2 X Ideal for portraiture or other macro-style shot types, the TTArtisan AF-FF 75mm F2 X is fast, portable, and quite affordable. Lightweight at 12 oz, the lens's bright f/2 aperture is effective at separating subjects from the background with a pleasing bokeh. The TTArtisan AF-FF 75mm F2 X can also focus on subjects as close as 2.5', while its optical design features an extra-low dispersion element and four high-index elements to increase sharpness and reduce chromatic aberrations. A helpful stepper motor drives the lens's autofocus, resulting in quick, quiet, and accurate focusing that's further bolstered by support for eye, animal, and vehicle detection algorithms. The all-metal lens body features a clickable aperture ring for on-lens adjustment with haptic feedback during use. The lens comes with a lens hood, a front lens cap, and a rear lens cap with a USB-C port for firmware upgrades.