In what is becoming a recurring headline to write, tariff-related price increases are set to hit American consumers here soon. Following in the footsteps of pretty much every other major camera and lens manufacturer, the Japanese-based Fujifilm has revealed that additional price adjustments are coming to the majority of the company’s camera lines.

These new adjusted prices are set to go into effect at the end of the month and should range between 10-15%, hitting pretty much every line and camera option that the company currently sells in the United States.

Let’s look at how these adjusted prices might further impact the industry.