In what is becoming a recurring headline to write, tariff-related price increases are set to hit American consumers here soon. Following in the footsteps of pretty much every other major camera and lens manufacturer, the Japanese-based Fujifilm has revealed that additional price adjustments are coming to the majority of the company’s camera lines.

These new adjusted prices are set to go into effect at the end of the month and should range between 10-15%, hitting pretty much every line and camera option that the company currently sells in the United States.

Let’s look at how these adjusted prices might further impact the industry.

Fujifilm Camera Price Increases

According to statements made to PetaPixel, Fujifilm cites "continued changes and the instability of the marketplace” as the reason the company has decided to make these further price adjustments. This comes on the heels of Fujifilm raising prices for select products just last month, a bit later than many of the other major manufacturers.

Of course, while the quotes might be a bit vague on purpose, it’s very clear that tariffs are playing a huge part in the marketing instability and the price adjustments across the board. The majority of the camera and lens manufacturing companies are Japanese and Chinese, both countries being hit hard by US-imposed tariffs.

Fujifilm hasn’t released an exact list of which cameras are getting what price increases just yet, but if you look across the company’s lineup, you can see increases that have already hit. We’ll keep you posted as to what is officially announced, or what we can decipher as far as price adjustments ultimately net out for US consumers.

