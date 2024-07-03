It’s becoming apparently true that it’s a Glen Powell world we’re all just living in now. From Top Gun: Maverick to Anyone But You to Hit Man, Powell has certainly been a leading force for what could (generously, perhaps) be a cinema revival. (Or, at least what might eventually be one if this new Twisters movie pops off like a lot of industry insiders are predicting it will.)

Let’s look a bit behind the scenes into how Twisters was shot and what it could mean for this new era of filmmaking and cinema-slash-streaming—plus explore what we can all learn from this big-budget sequel.

Behind-the-Scenes of Twisters Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar-nominated writer-director of Minari, Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing), Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), and Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) as equal forces, with opposing motivations, who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes. Twisters were produced by Frank Marshall (Jurassic and Indiana Jones franchises) and by Patrick Crowley (Jurassic and Bourne franchises) with a screenplay by Mark L. Smith, writer of the Best Picture nominee The Revenant, and from a story by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion) plus, you know, based on characters created by Michael Crichton and Anne Marie Crichton. We can see in the BTS featurette below that the project appears to be a faithful sequel to the original Twister film and features a surprising amount of real-life stunts and practical effects which is encouraging for those hoping to see digital VFX kept to a minimum. We’ll hopefully get more official details about what the film was shot on and some further insights into the filmmaking process here in the future. But for now, check out this behind-the-scenes look into the filmmaking of Twisters.

Twisters hits theaters July 19.