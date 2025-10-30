It’s fascinating how no two people experience love in the exact same way, yet there is hardly anyone who doesn't know what it's like to be in love. Perhaps this is why art continues to explore romance in its many forms with the same passion as it did from the very beginning.

When it comes to movies, we all have our favorite couple, who motivates us to believe in the red, even when life feels all black and white.

In this article, we’re listing the most unforgettable movie couples, who’ve celebrated love in their own ways and proved that love triumphs all.

11 Iconic Movie Couples

1. Rick Blaine and Ilsa Lund - Casablanca (1942)

Casablanca (1942) Source: Warner Bros.

Rick (Humphrey Bogart) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) showed us how love isn’t always about ending up together. Their chemistry is marked by unresolved longing and an emotional past, while their love embodies duty and moral responsibility. Despite being abandoned and betrayed in love, Rick doesn’t shy away from sacrificing his desires and love for Ilsa’s well-being and does everything to make sure that she is safe and sound, to start a new life away from the war.

At the same time, Ilsa carries his love in her heart as she accepts their fate to go and serve her duties as a wife. This is a love that is not bound by proximity; rather, it lives and grows in your heart.

2. Maria and Tony - West Side Story (1961)

West Side Story (1961) Source: United Artists

They’re a dreamy pair: modern-day Romeo and Juliet, if you may. A Puerto Rican immigrant, Maria (Natalie Wood), is in love with Tony (Richard Beymer), a former member of a white gang, fighting against the bitter rivalry between their communities; their fight for love is marked by fatal consequences. Yes, their love story meets a tragic end, but I would still stand by their unconditional love for each other, for which they sacrificed everything they had, reminding us that it's worth everything to fight for someone you love.

3. Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler- Gone With The Wind (1939)

Gone With The Wind (1939) Source: Warner Bros., Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, New Line Cinema, Loews Cineplex Multiplex

Scarlett (Vivien Leigh) and Rhett (Clark Gable) aren’t the perfect couple, but no one can deny that they’re made for each other. Their similarities brought them close to each other, while their differences make them compatible. Out of the two, Rhett is more committed to his love for Scarlett, although he could never show it like how you would expect, unlike Scarlett, who was fixated on the unattainable Ashley Wilkes for the longest, until she realized that she belonged with Rhett. Sadly, it was a bit too late by then. Their relationship shows how delusion and ego can kill the most intense connection of love.

4. Jack And Rose- Titanic (1997)

Titanic (1997) Source: Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox

A global icon of romance, who doesn’t know Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet)? A scruffy young boy, embracing life with open arms, meets an upper-class girl tied down by society’s expectations; their love makes them taste life and freedom in a way they never did before. A relationship that blossomed only over a couple of days on a cruise ship, their short-lived romance reminds us how love never dies, even if the people sharing it do.

5. Allie and Noah- The Notebook (2004)

The Notebook (2004) Source: New Line Cinema

I guess we all look for the “Noah” to our “Allie”. And why not? They’ve taught us that love can overcome anything. Their romance is marked by passion and trust in each other, which stands strong against all challenges. A working-class boy (Ryan Gosling), in love with a wealthy, free-spirited young woman (Gena Rowlands), their love teaches us that persistent, mutual devotion is the key to a happily ever after, despite all odds that may come your way.

6. Harry and Sally - When Harry Met Sally (1989)

When Harry Met Sally (1989) Source: Columbia Pictures

When people say that best friends should get married, they’re definitely talking about having a relationship like Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan). This is not love at first sight; instead, this is a romance that evolved over more than a decade, through candid conversations, shared vulnerabilities, and emotional growth. They’re each other’s safe space, despite the number of times Sally's optimism challenges Harry’s cynicism.

Over time, as they choose each other over and over again, they become indispensable to each other, sharing a bond that helps them navigate heartbreaks and personal setbacks together, until they realize that they’re actually soulmates. Harry and Sally show us how genuine friendship is the strongest foundation for lasting love.

7. Vivian And Edward- Pretty Woman (1990)

Pretty Woman (1990) Source: Touchstone Pictures, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

A romance that broke social barriers, Vivian (Julia Roberts) and Edward (Richard Gere) met over a bizarre arrangement when Edward hired her as his escort for a week. Two people from two completely different worlds, their romance proved to be transformational for each other (and for us, too!). Their story shows us how love transcends class and social differences when two people appreciate and respect each other.

8. Tish and Fonny from If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) Source: Annapurna Pictures

A romance marked by tenderness, resilience, and devotion, Tish (KiKi Layne) and Fonny (Stephan James) were childhood friends who turned into lovers, planning a future together despite societal obstacles. Right before their marriage, when Fonny gets convicted for sexual assault, it is Tish’s conviction and support for Fonny that becomes his lifeline.

Her embracing adulthood through pregnancy while being continuously tested in love by brutal external forces, including racism and police brutality in her fight for Fonny’s freedom, underscores the themes of loyalty and the transformative power of love. At the same time, Fonny’s commitment to their love proves how he is worth everything. Their love is truly an inspiration for today’s fast-dating generation.

9. Elisa and the Amphibian Man- The Shape of Water (2017)

The Shape of Water (2017) Source: SearchLight Pictures, Nordisk Film Distribution

Separated by nature, yet united by love, Elisa (Sally Hawkins) and the amphibious man (Doug Jones) are two lost souls who find each other. Their love grows through tender acts of care like feeding and teaching sign language, transcending conventional norms for romance and culminating in mutual salvation.

At the end, as Elisa’s wounds open up to reveal gills underneath, love emerges victorious in a world where acceptance is rare to find. Elisa’s transformation exudes poetic justice, as she finally unites with the love of her life in his world underwater

10. Clementine and Joel- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind (2004) Source: Focus Pictures, Hollywood Classic Entertainment, Universal Pictures

While the narrative starts on a bittersweet exploration of love’s fragility and resilience, Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine’s (Kate Winslet) natural instinct to hold on to each other despite their issues restores our faith in love. Seemingly, they shouldn’t be the perfect fit for each other.

Joel is shy and vulnerable, while Clementine is vivacious and impulsive, yet they dare to love each other. Some might argue that their relationship romanticizes dysfunctional romance, presenting emotional possessiveness and volatility as passion and soul-deep connection, but to me, their relationship is grounded in reality. After all, it’s only the ones that you love that have the power to hurt you.

11. Chiron and Kevin- Moonlight (2018)

Moonlight (2018) Source: A24, Camera Film

Two people who found a safe space in each other in the face of societal challenges, Kevin (André Holland) and Chiron’s (Trevante Rhodes) relationship symbolizes perseverance and rebellion. Their romance isn’t about grand gestures but about acceptance and passion, through vulnerability, tenderness, and emotional honesty. They continue to remain each other’s catalyst in growth, despite the complexity and pain in their relationship, including a moment of betrayal by Kevin, to find their way back to each other, showing how love is all about forgiveness, resilience, and choosing each other even when it feels impossible.

In today’s world, where love comes with its long checklist of expectations, I hope we realize soon that love is supposed to set us free and not chain us down or cage us.

Did your favorite couple make it to this list? Let us know if you would like part 2!