If you’re looking to live stream video for whatever purposes they may be, you don’t need a lot of heavy-duty equipment or even a huge amount of technical know-how. It still helps if you want to stream high-quality video, but even that is getting easier.

This new “All-in-One” live streaming camera from Hollyland can livestream and record up to 4K30p footage with extreme ease. Powered by a 1/1.3” CMOS image sensor and a custom f/1.05 lens, it’s pretty much a plug-and-play solution for cinematic streaming that offers rich 4K video and AI tuning to optimize your image parameters.

Here’s everything you need to know about this new solution.

The Hollyland VenusLiv Air All-in-One Live Streaming Camera Designed to shoot up to 4K30 video using the aforementioned 1/1.3" CMOS image sensor with 50MP resolution, this new VenusLiv Air Live Streaming Camera features a f/1.05 aperture for a soft background blur. It is also set to include an AI denoising algorithm that will be able to deliver noise-free visuals when filming in low or soft lighting conditions. An advanced color restoration algorithm reproduces true-to-life colors, and a built-in AI algorithm can further automatically analyze your lighting environment to optimize image parameters in real time without requiring professional camera knowledge. It offers several other solutions too, as it’s overall an innovative camera that should provide anyone with everything they need to live stream 24/7 with its SRT/RTMP/RTMPS streaming support, horizontal or vertical modes, and heat-dissipating design.

A Plug-and-Play Solution As a true plug-and-play solution, users can plug the VenusLiv Air directly into their computer via USB-C and go live without needing a capture card. Users can then connect the camera to a switcher via HDMI 2.0 output for multi-camera workflows or real-time monitoring. You can also record your live stream with a single press of the onboard controls to the SD card slot or your connected device. The camera also features the option to go live without a computer by streaming directly to Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, or even two platforms at once with a single tap. All someone would have to do is scan the QR code and log into your account, and then easily stream via SRT, RTMP, or RTMPS protocols.

Price and Availability The new Hollyland VenusLiv Air All-in-One Live Streaming Camera is available to preorder now, with units expected to start shipping soon. Here are the full specs and purchase options. 24/7 Live Streaming 4K Camera

1/1.3" CMOS Sensor, 50MP Resolution

AI Tuning, Chroma-Key, Image Overlay

3" Flippable Touchscreen Display

SRT, RTMP, RTMPS Streaming Protocols

Remote Monitoring via Phone or PC

USB-C Digital Audio Input Port