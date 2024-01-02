As a lead-up announcement to CES (which starts next week in Las Vegas), LG has unveiled their new potential iMac-killer. The brand’s new MyView series of 32-inch 4K computer and television monitors promises a smart LED display that should be similar to the Samsung M8 — and could turn some heads for video editors.

Let’s take a look at this new 4K computer monitor and television hybrid and explore how its three variations and two price points (ranging from $499 to $599) might give video editors another solid option to consider outside of Apple’s dominant control of the creative service monitor world.

An Early CES Announcement Announced as an upcoming reveal for CES 2024, LG is positioning their new lineup of LG MyView smart monitors to be a combination play for high-end creators as well as casual streamers looking to get the best of both worlds with their hybrid computer and television monitor. Each monitor is set to come with their acclaimed webOS platform which should offer a variety of user-friendly features and connectivity options as a way to stream movies, series and sports, as well as work remotely without needing to connect to a PC. With LG IPS 4K displays that are set to provide impressive picture quality, these latest LG smart monitors should offer an intuitive interface, plus come in a variety of colors including essence white, mild beige, cotton pink and cotton green across the two different models. LG MyView Smart Monitor LG

The LG MyView 4K Computer Monitor The new LG MyView display models will adopt 31.5-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) IPS panels and will feature a slim form factor with a 3-side virtually borderless design to give creatives the ability to enhance their viewing experience and save as much space as possible. With its onboard webOS 23, these LG MyView smart monitors should support remote work and home entertainment, plus be able to access any number of productivity programs like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar, or even sync with AirPlay 2 and Miracast for wireless screen mirroring. With built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth you will be able to connect to the internet or pair with a detachable Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) webcam for video conferencing and interactive applications. A hybrid 4K computer and television monitor LG