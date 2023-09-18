Lighting fixtures come in all shapes and sizes, from individual bulbs to panels and monolights. But which one is right for you? That all depends on your project, budget, and creative style.

For this Deals of the Week, we have three brands in three different fixtures to help you rethink how you light your scene.

So, which one will you choose?

Litepanels Astra 6X Panel lights are flat arrays of LED lights that can create a large soft source without the need for a softbox (although you can always use one for added effect). This makes them compact and an excellent asset for fast-paced shoots. Litepanels is a company that has been a leader in just that: panels. While it also offers LED fresnels in its product line, the Astra panel lights have been a strong competitor in the lighting market.

Litepanels Astra 6X Light Panel The Astra 6X Bi-Color LED Light Panel from LitePanels offers significant brightness due to the use of tightly-binned LEDs and fine-tuned TIR (Total Internal Reflection) optics, resulting in a longer throw over a wider field. It offers flicker-free 0-100 percent dimming with no visible color shift and has a high CRI of 95 for accurate color rendering.

Aputure amaran 100x Monolights were a staple of photography that made their way to the film world. While initially made as flash units, they were eventually adapted into continuous lighting sources. Moonlights offer a nice power output with the ability to add accessories using the industry standard Bowens mount. In Aputure's case, the amaran series offers a low-cost version of its more robust line of monolights. For budget creatives, they are a great solution when solid output is a necessity.

amaran 100x Bi-Color LED Monolight Designed with the familiar monolight form factor, intuitive design, and solid core features, the 100x Bi-Color LED Monolight from amaran is a 100W light source with variable color from 2700 to 6500K and a CRI/TLCI rating of 95 to indicate advanced accuracy in color rendering. This fixture outputs up to 34,300 lux at 3.3' using its included reflector and is dimmable from 0 to 100 percent.

Nanlite PavoBulb 10C LED Bulb ​The good old lightbulb has never gone out of style. You can use this type of light as a practical or in an array to make a ring light. While the format has remained the same, technology has evolved quite a bit. Tungsten has now been replaced with LED, offering better efficiency and light output variation. Nanlite has been making these practical-style bulbs in addition to its tube lights, offering decent output, incredible control, and lighting variation that an old-school tungsten bulb just can't provide.