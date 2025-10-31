Do We Even Need Reps? How Violent Ends Director John-Michael Powell Made His Theatrical Feature Without Them
"The most powerful tool you have as a filmmaker is your feet."
In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, Director John-Michael Powell joins host GG Hawkins to talk about his gritty Southern crime thriller Violent Ends, which hits theaters October 31. Powell shares the winding journey that led to the film’s production—from being dropped from a college art program, to cutting indie films that made it to festivals like Sundance and SXSW, to editing the Emmy-winning Netflix series American Manhunt.
Remarkably, he crafted a feature starring Billy Magnussen and Alexandra Shipp—without agents, managers, or festival support. This episode offers a raw, inspiring, and tactical look at building a career from the ground up, how to forge meaningful creative collaborations, and why the cavalry might never come.
In this episode, we discuss:
- How Powell transitioned from music and graphic design to filmmaking
- Why getting cut from a college program helped shape his resilience
- The long road from writing Violent Ends in 2013 to securing funding a decade later
- The strategy behind securing name actors without traditional representation
- How he used relationships and resourcefulness to get a bidding war
- What filmmakers should know about real-money offers and escrow
- Why adaptability and microbudget thinking still matter—on any scale
- How not having representation can actually work in your favor
- Building a production company (Midnight Road) and what’s coming next
