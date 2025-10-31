In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, Director John-Michael Powell joins host GG Hawkins to talk about his gritty Southern crime thriller Violent Ends, which hits theaters October 31. Powell shares the winding journey that led to the film’s production—from being dropped from a college art program, to cutting indie films that made it to festivals like Sundance and SXSW, to editing the Emmy-winning Netflix series American Manhunt.

Remarkably, he crafted a feature starring Billy Magnussen and Alexandra Shipp—without agents, managers, or festival support. This episode offers a raw, inspiring, and tactical look at building a career from the ground up, how to forge meaningful creative collaborations, and why the cavalry might never come.

In this episode, we discuss: How Powell transitioned from music and graphic design to filmmaking

Why getting cut from a college program helped shape his resilience

The long road from writing Violent Ends in 2013 to securing funding a decade later

The strategy behind securing name actors without traditional representation

How he used relationships and resourcefulness to get a bidding war

What filmmakers should know about real-money offers and escrow

Why adaptability and microbudget thinking still matter—on any scale

How not having representation can actually work in your favor

Building a production company (Midnight Road) and what’s coming next Guests:

John-Michael Powell

