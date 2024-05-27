It seems like just yesterday we were securely in an IMAX renaissance, not only in terms of IMAX movie theaters selling out and filling up with big, new, exciting titles but also in terms of movies being shot on IMAX cameras reaching the highest highs of box office success and critical acclaim.

Yet, despite all the fanfare surrounding Christopher Nolan’s decision to shoot Oppenheimer on IMAX cameras, a look ahead at the slate for 2025 reveals that despite many more IMAX films released, only one is set to actually be shot on IMAX cameras.

Let’s explore this phenomenon and see if we can answer some more questions at the heart of this news.

What Film Will be Shot on IMAX Cameras in 2025? So the first question might simply be what movie is actually set to use IMAX cameras in 2025 if there is indeed only one. According to a Collider report, a yet-to-be-named thriller film starring Michael B. Jordan and directed by Ryan Coogler is the only production currently slated to use an IMAX camera. This should be no surprise as Coogler has been on record as being a fan of the IMAX format having shot sections of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on IMAX cameras—plus it should be mentioned that Jordan has used IMAX cameras in his own directorial efforts with Creed III. We don’t know much more about this new action thriller project besides the fact that it’ll be big, loud, and shot on an IMAX camera (or cameras) to bring the best experience possible to the biggest of screens.