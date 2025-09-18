In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, editor Taylor Mason returns to the pod to discuss her leap from indie features to her first studio film, Him, directed by Justin Tipping and produced by Jordan Peele.

Host GG Hawkins explores how Mason's editing shaped the emotional tone, visual storytelling, and layered character dynamics of the surreal football drama. They also dive into how working on larger-scale projects differs from the indie scene, the importance of creative collaboration, and how editing can profoundly impact narrative clarity and emotional resonance.

In this episode, we discuss: The transition from indie films like Birth/Rebirth to her first studio feature

Building a post-production team and navigating leadership as a young editor

How editing techniques, like temp comps and montage, shaped Him's unique tone

Balancing bombastic visuals with nuanced performances and story arcs

Using audience feedback and experimentation to refine the final cut

Maintaining perspective and boundaries during a 10-month post-production cycle

The surrealism and political commentary in Him, with references like Holy Mountain and Enter the Void

Advice for aspiring editors on building careers with intentional collaboration

