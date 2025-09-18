What You Don’t See in 'Him': Taylor Mason on the Edit That Shapes It
"This film required me to be bigger and much louder and much more visible."
In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, editor Taylor Mason returns to the pod to discuss her leap from indie features to her first studio film, Him, directed by Justin Tipping and produced by Jordan Peele.
Host GG Hawkins explores how Mason's editing shaped the emotional tone, visual storytelling, and layered character dynamics of the surreal football drama. They also dive into how working on larger-scale projects differs from the indie scene, the importance of creative collaboration, and how editing can profoundly impact narrative clarity and emotional resonance.
In this episode, we discuss:
- The transition from indie films like Birth/Rebirth to her first studio feature
- Building a post-production team and navigating leadership as a young editor
- How editing techniques, like temp comps and montage, shaped Him's unique tone
- Balancing bombastic visuals with nuanced performances and story arcs
- Using audience feedback and experimentation to refine the final cut
- Maintaining perspective and boundaries during a 10-month post-production cycle
- The surrealism and political commentary in Him, with references like Holy Mountain and Enter the Void
- Advice for aspiring editors on building careers with intentional collaboration
Guests:
