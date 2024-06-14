Who doesn’t love a good Snorricam shot? We’ve seen this technique pulled off by many film directors over the years, but while it’s good for certain reflexive narrative moments, it’s mostly found its home in action cinema.

And that’s where we find its most recent use in this cool behind-the-scenes feature shared by Sony showcasing how a Snorricam-esque rig was used on the most recent Bad Boys film ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’.

Let’s take a look at this rig and explore how it could be an inspiration for your own action cinematography.