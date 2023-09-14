In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:

  • Why trying to split up your opponents is a good strategy
  • How low stock numbers may incentivize executives to end the strike
  • Why trying to split up your opponents is a good strategy
  • Getting sufficient sleep and having good food on set
  • Taking time off and planning non-film related activities
  • Why you need to invest in hiring a fixer during production
  • The best way to set the tone for each day of shooting
  • Our experiences working on a quiet set
  • How to handle the hard days on set

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:

Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com.

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:

This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
podcastno film school podcastsetworking on setsstrike 2023
Movies & TVDirectingTopicsScreenwritingPodcast