



In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss: Why trying to split up your opponents is a good strategy

How low stock numbers may incentivize executives to end the strike

Why trying to split up your opponents is a good strategy

Getting sufficient sleep and having good food on set

Taking time off and planning non-film related activities

Why you need to invest in hiring a fixer during production

The best way to set the tone for each day of shooting

Our experiences working on a quiet set

How to handle the hard days on set

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:

