There's a cloud that hangs over every writer's head, rumbling with lightning and thunder. That mass of water vapor, ready to rain on us at any minute, is the idea that we're not writing enough.

This storm system will never go away as long as you consider yourself a writer. It's the feeling that the next spec could in you your Oscar, the next sentence could fix your pilot, if you moved that period it would cut a page off your doc and finally get the attention of that producer you admire.

But no matter what your end goal is, you will never feel like you're doing enough writing.

Are You Writing Enough? Are You Writing Enough? Flickr When I broke into Hollywood, my philosophy was that if the scripts were not moving forward, then I had to write more. I was writing more to hone my craft, to create more opportunities for myself, and to to have possible introductions to people who could hire me to do other things. But the truth of the matter is, there is no magic number when it comes to the amount of writing an aspiring screenwriter should do. You do what keeps you sane and grounded. I try to write two specs a year. That usually leaves a lot of time for rewrites and pitching and networking and all the other parts of the gig. So, how do you know if you're writing enough? I use this checklist to keep myself motivated. You're consistently writing: You've made writing a regular habit and dedicate a set amount of time each day or week to your craft. This consistent practice helps you develop your skills, explore ideas, and build a portfolio.

You've made writing a regular habit and dedicate a set amount of time each day or week to your craft. This consistent practice helps you develop your skills, explore ideas, and build a portfolio. You're completing projects: You're not just starting scripts, you're finishing them. This shows dedication and commitment to the entire process. The only way you can break in is if you complete ideas that can be passed around.

You're not just starting scripts, you're finishing them. This shows dedication and commitment to the entire process. The only way you can break in is if you complete ideas that can be passed around. You're seeking feedback: Dont stash your ideas in a box. You're actively sharing your work with others and seeking constructive criticism. This helps you identify areas for improvement and hone your writing skills.

Dont stash your ideas in a box. You're actively sharing your work with others and seeking constructive criticism. This helps you identify areas for improvement and hone your writing skills. You're learning and growing: You're actively seeking knowledge about screenwriting through books, courses, workshops, or mentorships. You're also analyzing films and scripts to understand what makes them work. And this is directly affecting how you work and making you get better.

You're actively seeking knowledge about screenwriting through books, courses, workshops, or mentorships. You're also analyzing films and scripts to understand what makes them work. And this is directly affecting how you work and making you get better. You're passionate about your work: As long as you still love it, you should be doing it. Writing is my escape, and my happy place. You genuinely enjoy the process of writing and find fulfillment in expressing your ideas through the medium of film.

Ultimately, writing "enough" is about finding a balance that works for you. It's about dedicating consistent time to your craft, completing projects, learning and growing, and ultimately, enjoying/trusting the process.

Keep writing, keep learning, and keep pushing yourself.

The more you write, the better you'll become.

And the more confident you'll be on the page.

Let me know what you think in the comments.