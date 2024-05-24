As we covered when the ZEISS CinCraft Scenario was first released last year, ZEISS’s real-time camera tracking system is chiefly designed for virtual productions and live compositing and VFX. And it's proving to be quite popular, which is refreshing in an industry that’s so overtaken with AI news at the moment.

ZEISS CinCraft Scenario combines the best aspects of NCAM’s unique tracking technology (a company that ZEISS recently acquired) with ZEISS’ expertise in lens data to provide a camera tracking system that features some cool tools and features for the world of virtual production.

However, the CinCraft Scenario system has been limited to only working with ZEISS lenses–until this new update that is. So let’s take a look at ZEISS CinCraft Scenario 2.0 and everything new coming to it.

ZEISS CinCraft Scenario 2.0 As mentioned above, version 1.0 of ZEISS CinCraft Scenario 2.0 was only integrated with ZEISS and ARRI/ZEISS lenses. The biggest news of this new update is that CinCraft Scenario will now support third-party lenses. This 2.0 version will also feature pre-calibrated lens templates to work with these new lenses as well, plus a cool finetuner feature to further help your productions. Here’s everything new in CinCraft Scenario’s latest update, which is technically 2.0.5. Added import of Ncam Reality Lens Calibrations

Compatibility of CinCraft Scenario to old Ncam Reality Calibrations with nodal information

Added free Lens Template database with third-party (non-ZEISS) cinema and broadcast lenses

Enables to use of CinCraft Scenario with third-party (non-ZEISS) lenses flexibly

Added Lens Template Finetuner with guided steps to match templates with real lenses

Lens Encoder value status check

Center Shift calibration option for zoom lenses

CamBar Alignment panel to ensure accurate fine-tuning results

Zero Point locker for world alignment

Calibration points refinement panel for adjustment of field of view values

Store template on disk with ID

Updated list of supported camera models and recording formats: Sony Burano, RED Komodo-X

Added ping functionality to ping an IP address

Updated CamBar to main camera delay position and function in the dashboard to make it clearer and easier to adjust

Updated visual display of currently used tracking points of the learned pointcloud

CinCraft Scenario shows actively used tracking features in green and unused features in gray live

ZEISS CinCraft Scenario Bug Fixes ZEISS has also shared that CinCraft Scenario 2.0 will fix a few, mostly minor, bugs, including the following: Clone Tracking Configuration—cloning works now as expected

Fixed encoder disconnection when using Link

Removed dependency of being online for Lens finetuning and Marker setup

Fixed port setting on the Datastream tab

Made the Link update process more robust

Price and Availability If you’re curious to learn more about ZEISS CinCraft Scenario definitely check it out on the ZEISS website here . Or, if you’re interested in diving in with the system and are interested in the base bundle, here are the full specs and purchase options. Entry-Level, Upgradable Scenario Kit

Origin Camera Tracking Interface

CamBar Camera Unit

AC Power Supply Unit

/i & XD Port 4-Pin to 7-Pin LEMO Cable

Set of 2 x Scenario Calibration Charts

2 x IR & 3 x ND Filters for CamBar

5 x 2.4" Circular Marker Sheets

Wheeled Transport Case