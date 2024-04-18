Just as you see at the wrap-up of any film festival like SXSW or Sundance, or—you know—at the end of your company work parties, NAB Show 2024 has announced the winners of its prestigious “Product of the Year” awards during a ceremony at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

These awards aim to recognize and celebrate the most significant and promising new products that were exhibited at NAB Show this year and were selected by a panel of industry experts across 19 categories.

Let’s take a look at both the familiar names, as well as a few surprise ones, that are listed as the best products of NAB Show 2024.

Audio Production, Processing and Networking Solid State Logic – System T Cloud solidstatelogic.com Melodie Music – Music Licensing Technology

Super Hi-Fi – Voicetrack Fusion

Clear-Com – Gen-IC® Virtual Intercom and SkyPort™

Lawo – HOME mc² DSP

Cobalt Digital – ARIA OG-AUD4-DANTE

Jutel RadioMan – RadioMan® Clipper

Solid State Logic – System T Cloud

Pliant Technologies – CRP-C12 Compact Radio Pack

Calrec Audio – Argo S (low-profile)

Cameras Sony BURANO Sony Blackmagic Design – URSA Cine 12K

Grass Valley – LDX C150

Fujifilm North America Corporation – X100VI

Fujifilm North America Corporation – GFX100 II

DJI – DJI Mavic 3 Pro

DJI – DJI Osmo Pocket 3

RED Digital Cinema – V-RAPTOR [X] and V-RAPTOR XL [X] digital cinema cameras

Sony Electronics – BURANO digital cinema camera

Kron Technologies Inc – Chronos 4K12 High-Speed Camera

Marshall Electronics – CV612-TBI/TWI PTZ Camera

Canon – Canon CJ27ex7.3B IASE T

Camera Support, Control, and Accessories ZEISS Cinema – ZEISS Nano Prime Lenses www.zeiss.com INOVATIV – Motorized Apollo Workstation

Fujifilm North America Corporation – FUJINON Duvo™ HZK24-300mm Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens

DJI – DJI Focus Pro

ZEISS Cinema – ZEISS Cincraft Scenario

SmallRig – SmallRig x Caleb Pike VB212 mini V-Mount Battery

ZEISS Cinema – ZEISS Nano Prime Lenses

Lexar – Lexar Professional PRO WORKFLOW

Lexar – Lexar Professional PRO WORKFLOW GO

SmallRig – SmallRig HawkLock Quick-Release Ecosystem

SHAPE wlb – POWER STATION 15000 BASECAMP

NEP Group – 5G MT-UHD Wireless Transmitter

DigitalGlue – MC-1 B4 to RF Mount for RED DSMC3 Cameras

Panasonic Connect North America – Media Production Suite

Tilta Inc. – Tilta Khronos Ecosystem for iPhone

KONDOR Blue – 4×5 Matte Box System

Graphics, Editing, VFX and Switchers Blackmagic Design – Da Vinci Resolve 19 images.blackmagicdesign.com Boris FX – Mocha Pro 2024

Disguise Systems Limited – Chronos AR

Zero Density – Reality5

Blackmagic Design – Da Vinci Resolve 19

Location/Studio Lighting Aputure – INFINIMAT 20×20 shop.aputure.com Aputure – Sidus Link Pro iOS App

Aputure – Sidus One

Aputure – INFINIMAT 8×8

Aputure – INFINIMAT 20×20

Elation Lighting Inc. – KL CYC

Kelvin – Kelvin Play Pro

NANLITE/NANLUX – PavoSlim 240C

Remote Production PTZOptics – PTZOptics Hive Studio ptzoptics.com Cinedeck – Cloudflow Hub

Cobalt Digital – PACIFIC ULL-DEC

Comprimato – Twenty-One Encoder

PTZOptics – PTZOptics Hive Studio

Shure Incorporated – SLX-D Portable Digital Wireless Systems

Source Elements – Source-Connect 4

Streann – Streann Studio

Studio Network Solutions (SNS) – MOD Powered By EVO

TSL – GTP-V1 Virtual Control Processor

VideoShip – BlackBelt

Vizrt – TriCaster Vectar

For more info on this year’s winners, you can check out the full list on the NAB Show website here .

No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.