Check Out the Best Cameras and Gear Award Winners from NAB Show 2024
Some familiar names top the ‘Product of the Year’ awards list from this year’s NAB Show.
Just as you see at the wrap-up of any film festival like SXSW or Sundance, or—you know—at the end of your company work parties, NAB Show 2024 has announced the winners of its prestigious “Product of the Year” awards during a ceremony at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
These awards aim to recognize and celebrate the most significant and promising new products that were exhibited at NAB Show this year and were selected by a panel of industry experts across 19 categories.
Let’s take a look at both the familiar names, as well as a few surprise ones, that are listed as the best products of NAB Show 2024.
Audio Production, Processing and Networking
Solid State Logic – System T Cloud
- Melodie Music – Music Licensing Technology
- Super Hi-Fi – Voicetrack Fusion
- Clear-Com – Gen-IC® Virtual Intercom and SkyPort™
- Lawo – HOME mc² DSP
- Cobalt Digital – ARIA OG-AUD4-DANTE
- Jutel RadioMan – RadioMan® Clipper
- Pliant Technologies – CRP-C12 Compact Radio Pack
- Calrec Audio – Argo S (low-profile)
Cameras
Sony BURANO
Sony
- Blackmagic Design – URSA Cine 12K
- Grass Valley – LDX C150
- Fujifilm North America Corporation – X100VI
- Fujifilm North America Corporation – GFX100 II
- DJI – DJI Mavic 3 Pro
- DJI – DJI Osmo Pocket 3
- RED Digital Cinema – V-RAPTOR [X] and V-RAPTOR XL [X] digital cinema cameras
- Sony Electronics – BURANO digital cinema camera
- Kron Technologies Inc – Chronos 4K12 High-Speed Camera
- Marshall Electronics – CV612-TBI/TWI PTZ Camera
- Canon – Canon CJ27ex7.3B IASE T
Camera Support, Control, and Accessories
ZEISS Cinema – ZEISS Nano Prime Lenses
- INOVATIV – Motorized Apollo Workstation
- Fujifilm North America Corporation – FUJINON Duvo™ HZK24-300mm Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens
- DJI – DJI Focus Pro
- ZEISS Cinema – ZEISS Cincraft Scenario
- SmallRig – SmallRig x Caleb Pike VB212 mini V-Mount Battery
- Lexar – Lexar Professional PRO WORKFLOW
- Lexar – Lexar Professional PRO WORKFLOW GO
- SmallRig – SmallRig HawkLock Quick-Release Ecosystem
- SHAPE wlb – POWER STATION 15000 BASECAMP
- NEP Group – 5G MT-UHD Wireless Transmitter
- DigitalGlue – MC-1 B4 to RF Mount for RED DSMC3 Cameras
- Panasonic Connect North America – Media Production Suite
- Tilta Inc. – Tilta Khronos Ecosystem for iPhone
- KONDOR Blue – 4×5 Matte Box System
Graphics, Editing, VFX and Switchers
Blackmagic Design – Da Vinci Resolve 19
- Boris FX – Mocha Pro 2024
- Disguise Systems Limited – Chronos AR
- Zero Density – Reality5
Location/Studio Lighting
Aputure – INFINIMAT 20×20
- Aputure – Sidus Link Pro iOS App
- Aputure – Sidus One
- Aputure – INFINIMAT 8×8
- Elation Lighting Inc. – KL CYC
- Kelvin – Kelvin Play Pro
- NANLITE/NANLUX – PavoSlim 240C
Remote Production
PTZOptics – PTZOptics Hive Studio
- Cinedeck – Cloudflow Hub
- Cobalt Digital – PACIFIC ULL-DEC
- Comprimato – Twenty-One Encoder
- Shure Incorporated – SLX-D Portable Digital Wireless Systems
- Source Elements – Source-Connect 4
- Streann – Streann Studio
- Studio Network Solutions (SNS) – MOD Powered By EVO
- TSL – GTP-V1 Virtual Control Processor
- VideoShip – BlackBelt
- Vizrt – TriCaster Vectar
For more info on this year’s winners, you can check out the full list on the NAB Show website here.
