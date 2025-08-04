No one sets out to make a movie that doesn't get reviewed well. But it happens. Not every movie is for everyone. Sometimes, the more polarizing, the better.

Still, if no one likes it...that can mean trouble.

In the modern era, reviews mean a lot when it comes to getting a good shot at making money and helping carry word of mouth.

And sites like Rotten Tomatoes aggregate all the reviews and put them in one spot. A high score on there can really boost people seeing your movie, and a low score can hurt it.

Well, every so often, a movie comes out that no one likes, and it gets a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. Today, I wanted to go over the list of those movies.

Let's dive in.

All The Films with a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

Getting a zero on Rotten Tomatoes is almost a badge of honor. It puts you in an exclusive club that makes me think I have to see these movies to know why people are freaking out over it.

And some movies on here I actually have had a lot of fun watching.

Check them out below.

Bolero1984
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol1987
Problem Child1990
Highlander 2: The Quickening1991
Return to the Blue Lagoon1991
Folks!1992
Look Who's Talking Now!1993
Wagons East!1994
Simon Sez1999
3 Strikes2000
Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever2002
Killing Me Softly2002
Merci Docteur Rey2002
Pinocchio2002
Derailed2002
National Lampoon's Gold Diggers2003
Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 22004
Constellation2005
Redline2007
Scar2007
One Missed Call2008
Homecoming2009
Stolen2009
Transylmania2009
The Nutcracker in 3D2010
Beneath the Darkness2011
Dark Tide2012
A Thousand Words2012
Left Behind2014
The Ridiculous 62015
Cabin Fever2016
Dark Crimes2016
The Disappointments Room2016
Max Steel2016
Precious Cargo2016
Stratton2017
Gotti2018
London Fields2018
The Queen's Corgi2019
John Henry2020
The Last Days of American Crime2020
Hard Kill2020
Armor2024
Alarum2025

What Can You Learn From All This? 

Make the movie you believe in. Don't sit around worrying about reviews; that stuff comes later. Everyone who made one of these movies on this list started out just believing in an idea and chasing it down.

If you get bad reviews, I have been there; you just have to get back up and make another movie you believe in.

The only other piece of advice I can give is don't shoot a movie that you don't think has a solid foundation in the scripting department.

A great script can still lead to a bad movie, but rarely. To me, having that foundation is always the best step forward.

Let me know what you think in the comments.

