Maybe the scariest thing in the world is the blinking cursor you see before you start typing a screenplay. Finding a new idea that's worthy of 100 pages can be terrifying, and ideation can also make you clinically insane.

So that's why, during this spooky season, I am bringing you 100 new, scarier horror writing prompts. These should help shake you out of your zombie funk and get your brain actually working for you.

Take them and write the idea as is or riff on them and see where that can take you.

The point is to wake you up from your nocturnal nap and get you typing again.

Let's dive in.

Horror Writing Prompts For You 'Poltergeist' Credit: MGM Slasher & Psychological Terror Every time you blink, the figure in the hallway moves two steps closer, but closing your eyes completely makes it run. A serial killer leaves voicemail messages on your phone recorded from inside your bedroom closet while you are asleep. You realize the "stalker" following you home every night is actually trying to keep something much worse from reaching you. Your reflection in the mirror stops mimicking your movements and begins writing warnings on the glass from the other side. A killer targets people based on their deepest regrets, recreating their worst life decisions as gruesome crime scenes. You find a security camera feed on your computer showing your living room in real-time, but you are home alone, and the camera doesn't exist. A masked intruder breaks into your house, not to kill you, but to replace every single item in your home with an exact duplicate that is off by a few millimeters. You start receiving Polaroid photos in the mail detailing your exact schedule for tomorrow, including the moment of your death. A killer uses a hypnotic frequency transmitted through local radio stations that forces listeners to unlock their doors for him. You discover your long-time therapist has been using your session notes to write a blueprint for a real-life homicide spree. An escape room game turns deadly when the participants realize the room's mechanism requires human sacrifices to unlock the next door. Every person you meet today insists you died three years ago, showing you local newspaper clippings of your own fatal accident. A 911 dispatcher receives a call from a panicked victim, only to realize the address given is their own home, where their spouse is currently alone. A true-crime podcaster uncovers a forgotten serial killer from the 1970s, only to realize the killer’s operational pattern perfectly matches their spouse's business trips. You buy a home security system, but it only detects motion in empty rooms when all the lights are turned off. Supernatural & Possession The demonic entity possessing your child isn't trying to harm your family; it's hiding from something far worse in the attic. An exorcist realizes midway through the ritual that the entity isn't occupying the child—it's occupying the entire house, and the child was the only thing holding it back. You start seeing a secondary set of shadows cast by every living person, and lately, those shadows have begun whispering instructions. Every time you pray, a distinct, guttural voice responds in your head, thanking you for keeping the line open. An antique mirror bought at an estate sale displays the room as it was when a gruesome murder took place 80 years ago—and the murderer in the reflection notices you. A local church bell tolls thirteen times every midnight, and each night, one resident from the town vanishes without a trace. You move into an old Victorian home and discover a hidden room filled with jars containing fingernails labeled with your family members' names. An urban legend challenge on social media actually works, but the entity summoned attaches itself to everyone who views the post. A woman begins sleepwalking, only to wake up every morning in a different freshly dug grave in the local cemetery. An entity manifests as a dead family member, convincing you to slowly dismantle the structural supports of your own house while you sleep. A Ouija board spell doesn't contact a spirit; it opens a one-way portal for something to step into your basement. The shadows on your wall begin detaching themselves at dusk, crawling along the floor toward your bed. A mother notices her toddler speaking fluently in an ancient language, giving detailed historical accounts of torture methods used during the Inquisition. A house built on ancient ruins demands a blood offering every full moon to keep its foundation from sinking into the abyss. You buy a painting at a thrift store, and every night, the figures in the frame subtly shift positions toward the front of the canvas. Cosmic & Sci-Fi Horror Astronomers intercept a signal from deep space that isn't a message, but a countdown timer ending in forty-eight hours. The moon turns a deep, pulsing red, and everyone who looks directly at it immediately walks into the nearest body of water. Astronauts on a long-term space station notice a duplicate Earth slowly appearing behind the sun—and it's covered in industrial lights, but no radio signals are being transmitted. A deep-sea research team discovers an ancient, biomechanical vault three miles under the ocean floor, and something inside is hammering to get out. Scientists invent a machine that allows human consciousness to survive death, only to discover the afterlife is an endless, agonizing void of sensory deprivation. A satellite image reveals a massive, biological eye opening beneath the polar ice caps. Humanity discovers that space isn't dark because of a vacuum, but because a massive entity is wrapped around our solar system, blocking out the rest of the universe. A rogue planet enters the solar system, emitting a sound wave that causes all human beings to lose the ability to form new memories. An AI neural network trained on human fears creates an audio file that causes fatal brain hemorrhages in anyone who hears it. Scientists drill into the Earth's mantle and discover that the core isn't molten iron, but a dormant, beating heart. A research vessel in the Antarctic uncovers a frozen humanoid creature whose DNA reveals it is the common ancestor of all life on Earth—and it was engineered as livestock. Humans begin waking up with strange, geometric surgical scars, completely missing six-hour blocks of time. A new telescope reveals that stars aren't gas giants, but distant, glowing lures attached to unfathomably massive deep-space predators. A sound frequency discovered in the Amazon rainforest causes human tissue to slowly transform into living plant matter. An astronaut stranded on a space station watches Earth’s lights go out city by city in complete radio silence. Body Horror & Medical Anomalies You pull a loose thread on your sweater, only to feel a pulling sensation deep inside your internal organs. A routine dental cleaning reveals that your teeth are slowly being replaced by tiny, calcified human fingers. Patients at a hospital recover from terminal illnesses overnight, but their skin begins to grow over their eyes, nose, and mouth. You wake up with no eyes, but you can see clearly through the eyes of the person standing beside your bed. A surgeon opens up a patient for a routine appendectomy and finds an extra set of fully functioning internal organs that don't belong to a human. A rare skin condition causes a patient’s body to slowly petrify into solid stone, but their nervous system remains completely active. You notice a small lump under your skin that slowly moves from your arm to your chest, leaving behind a trail of microscopic stitches. A human cloning experiment succeeds, but the clone shares a single, shared central nervous system with the original—meaning both feel every sensation experienced by either. People across a city wake up to find their mouths sewn shut with thick, organic thread, with no memory of how it happened. A new beauty treatment promises total rejuvenation, but the secret ingredient causes the user's flesh to detach from the bone like molten wax after thirty days. You start hearing a heartbeat inside your own head, but your wrist pulse indicates your own heart has stopped beating. A parasite infects the human nervous system, forcing the host to act out their worst nightmares while conscious but paralyzed. A person’s limbs begin to elongate by an inch every night, forcing them to re-learn how to move inside their own home. An organ transplant recipient starts experiencing the memories, cravings, and violent impulses of the donor, whose body was never identified. A strange rash spreads across a town, turning human bone into fragile, hollow glass structures. Folk & Folkloric Horror An isolated mountain village holds an annual harvest festival where the oldest resident is traded to the forest in exchange for another year of sunlight. A group of hikers finds a door standing alone in the middle of a dense national park, with footsteps leading out of it, but none leading in. A local tradition dictates that you must burn a doll on your porch every winter solstice, or the " things in the trees" will bring their own doll inside. An archivist uncovers a 17th-century village journal describing a creature that mimics the voices of loved ones to lure villagers into the bog. A developer buys an old plot of farmland to build a subdivision, uncovering stone markers inscribed with a single warning: Do not break the soil. An old witch's curse requires a family to keep a fire burning in their hearth continuously for 200 years; tonight, a storm puts out the flame. A traveler stops in a remote coastal village where none of the locals have eyelids, and they insist sleeping is a blasphemous act. An archaeological dig unearths an intact wooden box bound with iron chains, containing a single, beating human heart that matches the DNA of the lead archaeologist. A secluded community in the Appalachian mountains builds their houses without corners, claiming that "sharp turns give the bad air a place to sit." An ancient scarecrow in an abandoned field slowly moves one step closer to the farmhouse every night after harvest season ends. A family moves into a cabin near a deep swamp, where the fog at night takes the shape of people who drowned there decades ago. A centuries-old law in an isolated island town requires every child born after midnight to be given a secondary, secret name that is never spoken aloud. A group of friends stumbles across an unmapped village in the woods where the inhabitants wear clay masks and refuse to speak to outsiders. A forgotten pagan ritual requires a sacrifice of tears, but as the drought worsens, the village elders demand blood instead. An ancient tree at the center of a ghost town bleeds real human blood when its bark is cut. Found Footage, Analog & Tech Horror A tape retrieved from an abandoned police station shows an interrogation room where the suspect slowly fades out of existence on camera while still talking. You download a retro 8-bit indie game from an obscure forum, but the main character's sprites begin displaying real-time live footage of your living room. A podcast host receives an anonymous audio clip containing a 20-minute recording of their own voice detailing a murder they haven't committed yet. A lost episode of a popular 90s kids' TV show features the main characters sitting in total silence, staring directly at the camera for 22 minutes while crying. An old VHS tape labeled "Family Vacation 1994" contains footage of your childhood home, but with a family you've never seen before living in it. A smart home assistant begins speaking in the voice of a dead relative, issuing warnings about the structural integrity of the floorboards beneath your bed. A dashcam records an entire midnight drive down a deserted highway, showing a pale, distended figure running alongside the car at 70 mph. A mysterious live stream broadcasts an empty hotel room, but every time the view count hits a milestone, a new bloody object appears on the bed. You discover an archived web page from 1998 that contains detailed news reports of major disaster events that haven't happened yet. A baby monitor picks up an unknown adult voice singing a lullaby to your infant in a language that hasn't been spoken for two thousand years. A lost analog TV signal interrupts local news with a static screen displaying the names and cause of death for everyone living on your street. A photographer develops a roll of film from a vintage camera and finds photos of themselves sleeping in their current bedroom, taken from above. An obscure app predicts the exact minute of your death, and the countdown speeds up every time you open the app to check it. A security guard monitoring a closed shopping mall watches a mannequin slowly turn its head toward the security camera and mouth the word Help. A digital audio recording of a quiet forest picks up a sub-audible whisper that, when amplified, repeats your full name and current coordinates. Creature Features & Monsters A deep-sea trench expedition reveals a species of massive, pale predators that hunt by imitating the light signatures of sunken ship distress beacons. A creature living in the walls of old apartment buildings feeds exclusively on human memories, leaving tenants with severe, sudden amnesia. A mutated subterranean species surfaces during heavy rains, using mimicry to sound like crying babies to draw victims outside into the dark. An urban apex predator evolves to blend seamlessly into concrete structures, striking commuters when they step into dimly lit subway corridors. A pack of nomadic creatures stalks rural farmlands, leaving behind carcasses that have been drained entirely of marrow while leaving the flesh untouched. An ancient, amphibious beast emerges from a glacial melt, releasing spores that cause human hosts to construct elaborate nests out of household objects. A monstrous entity lives in the blind spots of human vision, only visible when viewed through cheap, low-resolution digital cameras. A parasite infects local wildlife, causing animals to gather around suburban houses at night and stand in complete silence, staring at the windows. A deep-cave exploration team encounters a blind predator that uses powerful sonic blasts to disintegrate human bones before feeding. A legendary monster isn't a myth to keep people out of the woods—it's a warden meant to keep something far worse locked deep beneath the forest floor.

You have all the tools and ideas here at your disposal. Think hard about one, or combine your favorites; your imagination is the limit.

So get out there and get writing!