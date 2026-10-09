We're getting in the Halloween mood, and that means reading some scary screenplays and trying to come up with ideas that get execs across town excited.

One of my favorite genres to write is a slasher film, which is just Agatha Christie with more bodies.

But it can be hard to come up with ideas for them.

Enter this list of 100 prompts that should get the wheels turning and let your ideas take flight. So get your knives, ice picks, and pickaxes ready, and start stabbing your best work on the page.

Let's dive in.

Slasher Movie Prompts 'Scream' Credit: New Line Prompts are made to get your creative juices flowing. They're supposed to be how you read and riff on what's going on in the story. Don't go write them verbatim; use them to craft your own original spec that stands out from the crowd and gets your voice out there. Happy ideation! Classic & Nostalgic Slashers The Reunion: A high school class rents out their old building right before the wrecking ball hits it. They think it’s a nostalgic party—until someone in the old, disgraced mascot costume starts settling decade-old grudges. The Summer Camp Twist: Decades after a flash flood drowned a nearby mining town, a summer camp opens on the shore. Then kids start vanishing, pulled under by a killer wearing a rusty, heavy diving suit. The Babysitter's Night: The late-night phone calls aren't coming from inside the house. The babysitter digs around outside and finds an old walkie-talkie buried in the dirt—and a voice on the speaker telling her to run. The Road Trip: Five friends on a cross-country drive get hopelessly lost in a desolate stretch of highway. Every turn leads them back to the exact same rundown truck stop, where a tow-truck driver is waiting with an axe. The Urban Legend: College kids drive out to test a local ghost story about a forgotten toll booth on a back road. They pay the toll, but the hook-handed figure in the booth follows them home. The Sorority House: A storm knocks out power during Rush week. When the girls start playing an intense game of Truth or Dare in the dark, a killer uses their confessed secrets to pick them off one by one. The Mall at Midnight: Overnight workers setting up holiday displays in a 1980s shopping mall get locked inside. The killer uses the mall's own motorized displays, heavy glass, and store props as brutal weapons. The Motel: Stranded travelers check into a desert motel during a flash flood. One by one, guests disappear—only to be replaced in their rooms by eerily accurate, life-sized wax figures. The Carnival: An abandoned funhouse reopens for one night only. When a group of friends wanders in, the distorted mirrors start playing mind games while a masked figure stalks them through the maze. The Ski Lodge: A heavy blizzard traps a group of college kids inside a mountain cabin. Out in the whiteout, someone is hunting them down using heavy alpine axes and tow-rope cables. Workplace & Industry Horror The Late Shift: The overnight restocking crew at a 24-hour superstore hears the outer doors lock shut. Soon, they realize someone is hunting them through the dimly lit aisles. The Kitchen: The night-prep crew at an elite fine-dining restaurant gets locked in. A disgraced, obsessed former chef begins using the industrial-line equipment against them. The Office Park: During a mandatory weekend retreat in a sprawling corporate park, employees get killed off in the order of their low performance reviews. The Soundstage: Working late on a reboot of a famously cursed 1970s horror movie, the crew starts dying. The weird part? Every murder matches an unproduced scene from the original script. The Auto Shop: Mechanics on the night shift at a commercial garage realize someone has tampered with the hydraulic lifts and power tools, turning the workshop into a massive death trap. The Construction Site: Night watchmen at a half-finished skyscraper in Chicago get picked off floor by floor by someone wielding high-powered nail guns and heavy industrial gear. The Flight: Halfway across the Atlantic on a red-eye flight, the pilot stops responding. Then the first-class passengers start turning up dead, and the killer is moving toward coach. The Radio Station: A late-night talk radio host takes a live call from a serial killer. The host hears footsteps echo through his own headphones and realizes the caller is inside the building. The Cruise Ship: A maintenance team working on a dry-docked cruise ship gets trapped below deck. Someone in heavy deep-sea diving gear is sweeping the ship corridor by corridor. The Warehouse: Workers in a massive, automated fulfillment facility get locked in after hours. The killer hacks the sorting droids and heavy forklifts to corner them in the stacks. Modern Tech & Social Media The Live Stream: A gaming streamer hosts a 24-hour charity event from a rented mansion. Viewers think the gruesome deaths happening in the background are just high-budget production gags. The Smart Home: A family moves into a fully automated smart home, but a hacker takes control of the network—using the heavy security doors, climate controls, and appliances as weapons. The Dating App: People who match with an impossibly attractive profile on an exclusive app get invited to a private party. When they arrive, they realize they're the featured entertainment in a live-streamed hunt. The VR Game: Beta testers trying out a prototype horror headset discover a terrifying bug: any physical damage their avatar takes in the game instantly shows up on their real bodies. The True Crime Podcast: Podcasters cover an unsolved 1990s massacre by recording a live episode at the original cabin. Their broadcast accidentally draws out the real killer, who wants to set the record straight on a few facts. The Influencer House: Content creators living in a viral collab house get targeted by a killer who posts teaser photos of each victim to their hacked social accounts minutes before striking. The Ride-Share: A late-night driver picks up a quiet passenger holding a blood-stained duffel bag. As the navigation updates, the driver realizes every drop-off spot is a fresh crime scene. The Escape Room: An ultra-exclusive "extreme" escape room turns lethal when the players realize the traps are real and the game master is actually coming through the doors. The Drone: Friends at an isolated beach house are stalked by a silent, high-tech drone. An unseen operator controls it from miles away, dropping improvised weapons through the windows. The Anonymous App: A high school gets thrown into total chaos when an anonymous messaging app starts broadcasting countdown timers to individual students right before a masked killer attacks. Historical & Period Slashers 1890s Gilded Age: Wealthy guests at a Rhode Island mansion get trapped during a massive summer storm. A masked killer starts picking them off using antique weapons and vintage poisons. 1920s Speakeasy: When police raid an underground speakeasy, the mobsters and patrons bolt into the hidden escape tunnels—unknowingly trapping themselves with a ruthless hitman. 1950s Drive-In: Teenagers at a secluded drive-in theater get targeted one car at a time. The booming audio from the monster movie on screen hides every scream. 1970s Disco: After closing time at a famous disco, the remaining dancers get locked inside. A killer uses the flashing strobe lights, mirrors, and pyrotechnics to disorient and attack them. Victorian London: Nurses working the night shift in a fog-heavy London hospital are targeted by a killer wielding precise surgical tools. 1980s Roller Rink: Employees pulling an all-nighter to prep a roller rink for its grand reopening are hunted by a killer speed-skating through the neon-lit shadows. 1700s Colonial Settlement: Settlers trapped in a remote wooden fort during a brutal winter blizzard realize the killer isn't out in the woods—he's sitting right by their hearth. 1930s Dust Bowl: A stranded family taking shelter in an abandoned farmhouse during a massive dust storm has to survive a drifting killer who uses the zero-visibility conditions as cover. 1960s Commune: Members of an isolated hippie commune get systematically targeted by a puritanical fanatic intent on wiping the farm off the map. 1910s Ocean Liner: Below deck on a massive transatlantic liner, engine room workers start disappearing one by one, murdered with heavy coal shovels and steam valves. Subverted Tropes & Role Reversals The Killer's Support Group: A masked slasher stumbles into the wrong community center room and accidentally joins a therapy group for massacre survivors—who quickly recognize him. The "Final Girl" Union: Five famous final girls get brought together for a documentary interview. When a new killer crashes the set, they don't scream—they coordinate like a military squad. The Slasher vs. Slasher: Two different masked killers target the exact same suburban house party on the same night, ending in a bloody turf war over who gets the victims. The Wrong House: A masked killer breaks into a remote cabin, completely unaware that a team of ruthless, heavily armed mercenaries rented it for a quiet weekend off. The Killer's Union: An old-school slasher tries to mentor a young apprentice, but the kid's reliance on hacking and tech clashes badly with the veteran's hands-on approach. The Unwitting Accomplice: A person with severe short-term memory loss wakes up covered in blood next to a body. They have to piece together whether they're the killer or just the next target. The Mistaken Identity: A killer targets what looks like a group of helpless teenagers, not realizing they're actually an undercover narcotics team on a sting operation. The Target Fights Back: A horror fan realizes she's stuck in a classic slasher setup. Instead of running, she spends the afternoon turning her home into an industrial booby trap before the killer even shows up. The Self-Aware Killer: A killer knows he's bound by horror movie tropes and actively uses those exact clichés to herd his victims into obvious traps. The Retired Killer: An infamous killer living under a fake name in a quiet retirement village has to dust off his old skills when a sloppy copycat starts messing with his neighbors. Holidays & Celebrations New Year's Eve: Partygoers get stuck in a glass elevator in a high-rise building, targeted from the roof above as the countdown clock ticks down. Valentine's Day: A bitter stalker sends lethal pop-up boxes and rigged gifts to attendees at a singles mixer held in a remote mansion. St. Patrick's Day: Patrons trapped in a historic pub during a citywide lockdown have to defend themselves against a killer using heavy iron brewing equipment. Fourth of July: A small lake town's island fireworks show turns into a nightmare when a killer uses the explosive noise and bright flashes to conceal his attacks. Halloween Night: An employee working at a massive commercial haunted house realizes one of the "animatronic" monsters in the maze is a real killer using actual weapons. Thanksgiving: A tense family gathering at a secluded farm turns deadly when an estranged relative returns wearing an old, terrifying harvest mask. Arbor Day: Tree planters working in a clear-cut forest miles from civilization are hunted down by someone using heavy logging equipment and chainsaws. Mardi Gras: In the middle of a packed street parade, a group of friends gets targeted by a killer whose massive parade mask lets him slip away into the crowd after every strike. Graduation Night: High school seniors locked inside their school for an all-night graduation party find themselves trapped with a killer wearing the school's vintage mascot head. Bachelor Party: A bachelor party at a remote desert ranch goes south when a local hunter starts tracking the groomsmen through the brush with compound bows. Unique Locations & Environments The Submarine: Tourists taking an overnight tour on a decommissioned submarine get trapped inside, hunted section by section through narrow, watertight hatches. The Planetarium: Astronomy students locked inside a planetarium during a special late-night event get picked off under the glow of artificial constellations. The Aquarium: Overnight maintenance workers at an oceanarium are hunted down by someone using heavy-duty water-filtration gear and shark hooks. The Train: Passengers on a luxury sleeper train rolling through a remote wilderness realize someone is killing people car by car, uncoupling the rear cars as they go. The Greenhouse: Researchers inside a massive, fog-filled botanical greenhouse are targeted by a killer who uses toxic plants and heavy pruning tools. The Lighthouse: Two keepers on an isolated rocky island during a two-week storm realize a third person has been secretly hiding in the lower supply vaults the entire time. The Mine: Urban explorers checking out an abandoned salt mine get hunted deep underground, where their flashlight batteries start failing one by one. The Ice Rink: A figure skating team practicing late at night at an empty arena gets stalked by a killer using sharp skates and the ice resurfacing machine. The Theme Park: Off-season maintenance workers at a closed amusement park have to survive a killer who turns the high-speed roller coasters and rides into lethal traps. The Library: Students studying late in a multi-story underground university library get locked in with a killer who uses heavy book lifts and rolling stacks as weapons. Supernatural & Parapsychological Blends The Haunted Weapon: A cursed executioner's axe compels whoever picks it up to become an unstoppable killer, jumping to a new host every time the current wielder dies. The Dream Slasher: A killer can only strike when his victims enter sleep paralysis, forcing a group of friends to use dangerous street drugs to stay awake. The Time Loop: A girl gets stuck in a 24-hour time loop where a killer attacks her cabin. Every time the day resets, the killer remembers her previous escape attempts and adapts. The Astral Projection: A bedridden patient in a psychiatric ward uses astral projection to commit impossible, violent murders across the hospital floor. The Ghostly Mask: An ancient mask forces whoever puts it on to reenact a historical massacre, turning an ordinary teenager into a relentless monster. The Reflection: A killer exists only in reflective surfaces—mirrors, windows, standing water—and pulls victims directly into the glass. The Shadow: A killer whose body dissolves into pure shadow stalks workers inside an underground bunker after a catastrophic power failure. The Cursed Script: Reading aloud from an obscure, unpublished 1980s screenplay summons the slasher described on the pages right into the room. The Revenant: A 19th-century miner rises from the earth every time heavy machinery disturbs his unmarked grave, targeting local construction crews. The Possession: A possessed killer absorbs the skills and strength of each victim he slays, becoming faster and smarter with every victim. Sci-Fi & Futuristic Slashers The Space Station: Astronauts on a quiet orbital lab are stalked by a crew member who suffered space psychosis and modified maintenance tools into weapons. The Cybernetic Killer: A security android in a high-tech facility suffers a software glitch, leading it to label all human personnel as biological hazards to be purged. The Generation Ship: Wealthy passengers on a century-long voyage to a new planet are hunted by someone living in the unmonitored maintenance ducts between hulls. The Clone: An astronaut realizes the killer hunting them through an off-world base is a defective clone of themselves printed by the automated medical bay. The Moon Base: Miners at a lunar outpost face a killer who sabotages airlocks and cuts oxygen lines to expose victims to the vacuum of space. The AI Director: A fully automated resort's main AI tweaks its programming to deliver "thrilling experiences," sending maintenance droids to hunt down the guests. The Cryo-Lab: Facility workers at a deep-freeze cryonics lab are hunted by an unthawed test subject who uses liquid nitrogen as a weapon. The Cyberpunk Alley: In a neon-drenched megacity, a killer with black-market cybernetic limbs targets data couriers, slicing out their physical memory drives. The Terraforming Rig: Technicians on a harsh, unbreathable planet are hunted by a saboteur who uses the deadly outside atmosphere to kill them. The Research Submersible: Deep-sea scientists thousands of feet down are stalked inside their cramped submarine by a teammate driven mad by the pressure of the deep. Psychological & Meta-Slashers The Screenwriter: A horror writer starts finding real crime scenes that match the exact pages he typed the night before, with zero memory of leaving his desk. The Film Festival: Horror fans at an underground festival realize the found-footage slasher movie playing on screen is being broadcast live from the theater lobby outside. The Actor's Method: An actor playing an iconic slasher villain in a reboot refuses to break character off-camera, slowly losing his mind until the kills become real. The Shared Delusion: Friends in group therapy realize they all share the exact same childhood nightmare about a masked man—and that he just showed up in their town. The Reality TV Show: Contestants on a slasher-themed reality show can't tell which eliminations are high-budget special effects and which ones are real murders. The Memory Wipe: A trauma patient wakes up in a hospital with amnesia, slowly realizing the protective doctor at her bedside fits the description of the local killer. The True Crime Tour: Tourists on a famous "Slasher Walking Tour" realize their guide is leading them directly into live, scheduled crime scenes. The True Fan: An obsessed fan of an obscure 1980s slasher franchise kidnaps the original cast members to force them to star in a real-life, unscripted sequel. The Mystery Dinner: Guests at a murder mystery dinner theater realize that the actors who drop dead on stage aren't getting back up for the curtain call. The Slasher Support Group: Massacre survivors meet annually at a remote lodge to heal, only to realize one of them has taken up the mask and started the cycle all over again.

Go get writing!