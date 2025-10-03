Sometimes I need to shake out of my routine. And to do that, I like to just scour over writing prompts and decide if they'll work for me. I try to put my own riff on them and add them into other ideas and break them down, and really just pull apart what I think works and doesn't.

These exercises help me break a story, come up with new ideas, and just get me back on track.

So today, I decided to dump 200 horror writing prompts out for you to play with. I hope they lead you down a dark and scary path into your next novel or screenplay.

Let's dive in.

Horror Writing Prompts 'Crimson Peak' Credit: Legendary Psychological & Existential Horror You wake up, and your reflection in the mirror won't stop screaming. You find a diary you don't remember writing. It details the next week of your life, including your murder. Everyone in the world suddenly has the exact same face. You're the only one who remembers what they used to look like. You're a therapist whose new patient's delusions are starting to manifest in your own life. You start receiving packages at your door containing your own teeth, one by one. You begin to suspect your doppelgänger isn't just trying to replace you; it's trying to improve you. A memory that isn't yours appears in your mind. Then another. And another. You are the only person who can see the giant, silent figures that stand over people's beds while they sleep. After a head injury, you can hear the thoughts of inanimate objects. The old ones are full of rage. You're convinced you died yesterday. No one else seems to have noticed. Supernatural & Paranormal The real estate agent "forgot" to mention that the previous owners of your new house didn't leave—they were absorbed by it. A child's imaginary friend is terrified of something else that lives in the house. Every mirror in your home shows a reflection that is slightly out of sync with your movements. Last night, it waved at you. The last person to die in your family doesn't leave. They become a silent, watchful guardian, but their presence slowly drives the living mad. You are a ghost, trying to warn the new family about the other thing that haunts your house. The antique music box you bought only plays when someone in the room is about to die. It just started playing your favorite song. A séance goes wrong, not because it summons a spirit, but because it banishes one of the participants to an unknown realm, leaving an empty chair. You find an old Polaroid camera. The photos it takes show the scene moments after a horrible tragedy occurs. You just took a selfie. The local church isn't for worshipping a god; it's for keeping something placated in the crypt below. The shadow in the corner of your room isn't yours, and it's getting larger. Body Horror & Medical You find a strange new mole on your skin. It has a perfect, repeating geometric pattern. After a minor surgery, you notice the stitches under your skin don't feel like thread. They feel like they're wriggling. A new "miracle" weight-loss drug works, but where does the mass actually go? You find out when you hear a scratching from inside your closet. You start coughing up things that shouldn't be inside a person: soil, rusted nails, and beetle carapaces. Your bones begin to ache and shift, slowly rearranging themselves into a new, unfamiliar skeleton. You wake up with a perfect surgical scar on your chest that wasn't there when you went to sleep. You feel something missing inside. The dentist finds a second row of teeth growing behind your own, like a shark. They are not human teeth. A new species of fungus can perfectly mimic human flesh. You just discovered a patch of it growing on your partner's back. You donate blood and get a call from the blood bank. They tell you to never, ever donate blood again, and refuse to explain why. Your fingernails start growing at an alarming rate, coiling like rams' horns and becoming hard as steel. Sci-Fi & Cosmic Horror You are the sole survivor of a deep-space mission. The ship's AI won't tell you what happened to the crew, but it keeps humming a lullaby their captain used to sing. The first message from an alien civilization is just two words: "Be quiet." Astronomers discover that the moon isn't a natural satellite. It's an egg, and it's starting to hatch. A terraforming project on a new planet awakens something ancient and hungry that was sleeping beneath the dust. Your new smart home is designed for your every need. It has now been decided that for your own safety, you should never leave again. The stars are disappearing one by one. A research team at the South Pole finds a new color, one that the human eye shouldn't be able to perceive. Looking at it causes instant, violent madness. You're an archivist digitizing old audio files. You find a recording of a numbers station that stops broadcasting numbers and starts pleading for help. Humanity makes it to Mars, only to find an exact replica of your childhood hometown waiting for them. A black hole begins broadcasting a signal. It is a single, repeating heartbeat. Creature & Monster The monster under your bed is afraid of the thing that lives in your closet. You're a park ranger in a national forest where the "missing persons" posters aren't for people who got lost, but for people who were taken as tributes. The scarecrows in the local fields get closer to the road every night. A deep-sea expedition discovers a new species. In the footage, you can see it has crafted tools from the bones of the previous expedition's crew. The "stray" animal you brought home doesn't eat the food you give it. It eats your bad memories, leaving you a happy, hollow shell of a person. Something has been hunting the pigeons in the city. Now, it's starting to hunt for bigger prey. The folklore about the local woods is true. Don't whistle at night. Don't step on a mushroom ring. And never, ever say its name. A new form of termite doesn't just eat wood. It eats bone. On a camping trip, you realize the chirping crickets have been replaced by a sound that is almost, but not quite, human whispering. Your cat keeps bringing you dead things, but they are things that shouldn't exist—animals with too many legs, birds with human-like eyes. Folk Horror & Isolation You win a free vacation to a remote, idyllic village. The residents are friendly, but they refuse to let you leave. It's almost time for the harvest festival. The cave paintings in a newly discovered cavern don't depict animals; they depict a detailed history of the future. The last panel shows the cave's entrance collapsing on you. You're stranded in a town where no one is older than 30. When you ask where the old people are, they just smile and point to the crops in the fields. Every 27 years, a small island town sends a ship out to sea. It always returns with a full crew, but they are never the same people who left. The children in the isolated village play a game called "Feed the Roots." You've just been chosen to be the "seed." A lighthouse keeper slowly realizes the light isn't meant to guide ships away from the rocks, but to lure something specific towards them. In a town shrouded by perpetual fog, the locals have learned to navigate by the shapes they see moving within it. You can't see the shapes. The old well in the center of town is said to grant wishes. It does, but it takes something of equal value from you later, when you least expect it. You inherit a farm in a rural valley. The contract has a strange clause: you must leave a bowl of fresh milk on the porch every night for "the neighbors." The beautiful corn maze has a secret: it’s a labyrinth designed to trap a sacrifice for a bountiful harvest. Modern & Technological Horror Your GPS reroutes you down a dark, unfamiliar road. It announces, "You have arrived." There is nothing there. The doors lock. You get a friend request on social media from someone you know for a fact is dead. Their recent posts are photos of you, sleeping. A new social media filter can show you what you'd look like as a ghost. For you, nothing changes. You join a video call for work, but you see yourself in two of the windows. The other "you" starts mouthing the words "HELP ME." An AI art generator starts creating photorealistic images of a crime that hasn't happened yet. The latest image is of your living room. Your child's new talking doll sometimes says things in a voice that isn't its own, sharing secrets it couldn't possibly know. You find a forgotten folder of videos on your computer. They are all recordings of you, filmed from an angle inside your own monitor. The "live" feed from your new baby monitor shows an old woman singing to your child. When you rush into the room, it's empty. You download a meditation app that promises to help you find your inner voice. It does, but the voice is not friendly. A phone game goes viral. It uses the player's camera to create augmented reality monsters. The monsters don't disappear when you close the app. Found Footage & Epistolary You buy a used camcorder at a thrift store. The last tape left inside is the final, frantic recording of its previous owner. What they were running from is now in your house. You're a 911 operator. You receive a panicked call from your own number. On the other end, you can hear your own terrified breathing. A series of letters from a 19th-century sailor describes his journey to a newly discovered island, where the crew slowly turned on each other under the influence of a strange, constant sound. You find a USB drive labeled "EVIDENCE." It contains audio logs from a researcher describing a newly discovered parasite that spreads through eye contact. The last file is a video. The researcher looks directly at the camera. A police evidence locker contains a collection of journals from a dozen different people, all of whom vanished. The final entry in each journal is the same, single, cryptic sentence. Miscellaneous & Oddities The price of immortality is that you slowly forget everyone you ever loved. You work the night shift at a morgue. One night, a body arrives with a fresh tattoo that reads, "Don't bury me. I'm not done." All the clocks in the world stop at 3:33 AM. They start again a minute later, but something is different. Something is missing. You are the only person who remembers that the sky used to be blue. Everyone else insists it has always been this sickly, crimson color. A clown performs for a children's hospital. He's never seen arriving or leaving, but the sickest children always seem to get better right before another child disappears. The city's mannequins have started moving to different storefronts overnight. They are slowly gathering in one place. You're a lucid dreamer, but you find yourself in a dream you can't control. Someone else is dreaming you. The Tooth Fairy is real, but she needs the teeth for a terrible purpose. On the subway, a disheveled man hands you a crumpled note that says, "Don't trust the one who looks just like you." You look up and see your exact double sitting at the other end of the car. The rain in your town hasn't stopped for 40 days and 40 nights. The water is rising, and you're starting to see things moving in the floodwaters. Every book in the world suddenly has a new, identical final chapter. It describes the end of everything. The audience at the magic show is mesmerized by the "disappearing cabinet" trick. They don't realize that the magician's assistants never reappear backstage. You can suddenly understand what birds are saying. They are scouts, reporting on human activity to something older and larger. Every night, someone hangs a new, intricately woven dreamcatcher outside your window. Every morning, you wake up with a new scar. The sound of your own heartbeat is no longer your own. It's beating in a rhythm that isn't quite right. You find a map that leads to a place that doesn't exist. The map is a tattoo on the inside of your own skin. The census taker visits your house. After asking the standard questions, he asks, "And how many souls reside here?" He is not smiling. A new restaurant opens with a secret menu item. Those who eat it are never sad again. They are never anything again. All the dogs in the neighborhood start barking at the same empty spot on the street corner at dusk. You are a professional cleaner for crime scenes. One day, you're called to a scene where the only blood belongs to someone who has been dead for fifty years. An old playground rhyme, when sung backward, is actually an incantation. A group of children just discovered it. The mannequins in a clothing store are made from a new, hyper-realistic material. They feel warm to the touch. You pull a loose thread on your sweater, and it doesn't stop. As you pull, part of the world around you begins to unravel with it. The old family recipe book has an ingredient listed you've never seen before. You find it for sale online, but it's listed under "human remains." At the end of your life, you are given a choice: heaven, hell, or the chance to haunt the person who wronged you most. You choose the third option, only to find yourself standing behind your newborn child.

Let me know what you think in the comments.