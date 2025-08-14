David Leitch is one of the most exciting directors working today. He's got a distinct point of view, came up through Hollywood as a stuntman, and has worked on some of the most important movies of all time.

There are so many lessons we can learn from him.

So, let's dive in.

1. Action is Character 'Bullet Train' CREDIT: Sony Pictures Releasing For Leitch, action sequences are not just spectacles; they reveal who a character is and what they believe. These scenes should demonstrate a character's personality and skills. Speaking to Complex Leitch said: "You always start a fight scene or an action scene with what are we learning about this character at the moment and how are we gonna arc him or her in the next three minutes, and it’s no different with ‘Deadpool’ or ‘Atomic Blonde’ or ‘John Wick.’ There’s an arc to an action sequence, and you need to come out the other end knowing your character better and maybe the story has moved forward in a compelling way. I think—and the audience may not realize it— how much you learn about a character during an action sequence and how much it defines the character. So as long as you’re approaching that with the choreography you’re servicing the bigger movie, then you’re doing your job.”

2. Embrace Practical Stunts and Honor the Craft 'Atomic Blonde' Credit: Focus Features A staunch advocate for practical stunt work, Leitch consistently underscores the visceral impact of real-life action. In an interview with Men’s Journal he said: “As a stunt guy, you become a mini-director. You’re talking to actors about performance. The way you present a stunt is tied in to the way you photograph it, so you’re hanging out with the cinematographer. You learn tricks to make action look more dynamic – having the fight come toward you or shooting on a longer lens to compress the speed.”

3. The Power of Preparation and Rehearsal 'John Wick' CREDIT: Lionsgate The seamless and intricate action in Leitch's films is no accident. He is a firm believer in meticulous preparation and extensive rehearsal. He also makes sure to jam-pack his scripts with action, so that they can see what works on set. He also told Empire: “When I originally got the script I immediately started to envision more action [than was in there]. You want things to be different and you want your protagonist to have as many problems as possible to solve in a sequence. So it’s, ‘OK, she’s in a car but the guy has a gun and also there’s somebody following them. Then the choreography can take on new dimensions, rather than just being face-to-face, mano-a-mano. That really lets you be creative.”

4. Challenge Yourself 'The Fall Guy' Credit: Universal While preparation is key, Leitch also champions being hard on yourself. Make movies that challenge what you think you can do. It will sharpen your skills and force you to learn. In an interview with Coming Soon, he talked about why this matters: “I think what’s really important is to challenge yourself. You can very easily fall into the rut of, ‘We know it works! We’ll use that old chestnut.’ Just like any department, you can always fall back on your tricks. But there are still a lot of ideas that go into every action scene.”



5. Know Your Tone 'Hobbs and Shaw' CREDIT: Universal A signature of a David Leitch film is the seamless blend of high-stakes action with comedy. That's a fine line to walk, but if you know what tone you want, you need to match the action to that. So if you have a comedic tone, get some comedy in the action. Both sides of your movie shouldn't feel totally divergent. Same thing if it's a serious or dark movie, there should be real moments of comedy in the action, or it shouldn't feel lyrical. He told Empire magazine: “[There’s] a little bit of physical comedy,” Leitch explains. “The fights are designed to enhance the characters. We’re here to have fun in this super-contained space.”

Summing It All Up There's so much to learn working in Hollywood. I love it when esteemed directors and other workers stop and share knowledge with us. These tips and ideas will give you a leg up in the industry.

