David Leitch didn’t exactly walk into Hollywood through the front door. He tumbled, flipped, crashed through windows, and got hit by a few cars—literally.

Before calling the shots behind the camera, Leitch was one of the industry’s top stunt performers, doubling for Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Jean-Claude Van Damme. But somewhere between getting his ribs broken and perfecting the art of being shot in slow motion, he decided he had more to offer.

Fast forward a few years, and he’s now one of the most distinct action directors working today—someone who injects his fight scenes with ballet-like precision and a sly wink at the camera.

Leitch’s directorial style blends bone-crunching practicality with sleek, high-octane flair. He thrives in hyper-stylized violence, characters who talk like they’ve read too much pulp fiction , and a signature rhythm that feels like a mix between a punchline and a sucker punch. Whether he’s flipping muscle cars in Samoa or staging a neon-lit stairwell brawl in Berlin, his action sequences are tightly choreographed chaos.

But beyond the stunts, his filmography swings between exhilarating and uneven. That’s what makes this ranking a little spicy.

This list breaks down all six of Leitch’s directorial efforts—from the scrappy start to the latest box office blitz. The ranking considers directorial vision, storytelling strength, action choreography, audience impact, and how each film holds up in the action-verse.

06. Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Written by: Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce | Directed by: David Leitch

In Hobbs & Shaw (2019), Leitch stepped into the full-throttle world of the Fast & Furious universe , pairing up Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in a high-octane buddy adventure that rarely lifts its foot off the gas. The plot is straightforward in the best possible way: two frenemies must team up to stop a cyber-enhanced supervillain, Brixton (Idris Elba), from unleashing a deadly virus. There’s globe-trotting, muscle-flexing, car-chasing, and more slow-motion walkaways than your average season of The Bachelor.

This film gave Leitch his biggest canvas yet, and he painted it with spectacle. The action is ludicrously over-the-top—and proud of it. What it may lack in emotional depth or narrative nuance, it more than makes up for with sheer scale and bravado. The chemistry between Johnson and Statham is sharp, the set pieces are explosive (both literally and figuratively), and the Samoa sequence adds a refreshing spin to a franchise that usually sticks to street racing and skyscraper-hopping. Sure, the plot can get crowded and the villain arc leans cartoonish, but the movie knows exactly what it is—and leans into the fun.

There’s a valuable lesson here for emerging filmmakers: when you're working on a franchise juggernaut with multiple stars and a giant budget, clarity of tone is your best friend. Hobbs & Shaw shows that action can be both extravagant and entertaining if it stays self-aware, and that directing charisma-heavy leads is just as important as choreographing the stunts around them.

05. The Fall Guy (2024)

Written by: Drew Pearce | Directed by: David Leitch

The Fall Guy (2024) stars Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a washed-up stuntman dragged back into the chaos when a movie star disappears mid-production. Emily Blunt plays Jody Moreno, a rising director and Colt’s ex, who’s caught between her vision for the film and the spiraling behind-the-scenes disaster. It’s a movie about making movies—or more specifically, a rom-com-action hybrid that tries to honor stunt performers while juggling genre tones.

There’s something genuinely endearing about The Fall Guy. Leitch is clearly pouring his heart out in tribute to the stunt community that raised him. The film is packed with real stunt work, clever in-jokes, and nods to industry culture. Its tone is light on its feet, the chemistry between Gosling and Blunt is irresistible, and the set pieces—especially the single-take stunt sequence—are pure adrenaline poetry. That said, the pacing occasionally drags, and some of the meta-humor feels stretched thin. Still, those are minor speed bumps in what’s otherwise a heartfelt tribute wrapped in a crowd-pleasing package. It’s not his tightest narrative, but it’s easily one of his most endearing.

What shines here is Leitch’s deep respect for the stunt community. For filmmakers who’ve spent time behind the scenes or dream of it, The Fall Guy is a reminder that great action doesn’t have to come from effects and budgets. It can, rather, it should, come from the people willing to take a hit for the shot.

04. Bullet Train (2022)

Written by: Zak Olkewicz | Directed by: David Leitch

Bullet Train (2022) follows Ladybug (Brad Pitt), a self-proclaimed unlucky assassin, on a mission to recover a briefcase aboard a speeding Japanese train. He’s not alone—five other hitmen with intersecting agendas, colorful aliases, and wildly different personalities are also aboard, turning the journey into a kinetic, kill-or-be-killed ride. It’s a film where mayhem is constant, and nearly every frame is loaded with wit, stylized violence, and absurdly fun coincidences.

Leitch leans fully into his flair for controlled chaos here. Visually, the film is a pop-art blast. The action sequences—particularly those involving "Lemon" (Brian Tyree Henry) and "Tangerine" (Aaron Taylor-Johnson)—are meticulously choreographed and characterized, each movement revealing something new about the people involved. Admittedly, the plot can get overcomplicated, and the tonal shifts are jarring at times. But there’s no denying the film’s wild ambition and energy. It’s big, messy fun, with the kind of genre-blending confidence few directors would even attempt.

What’s worth noting for upcoming directors is Leitch’s fearlessness with form. Bullet Train shows how structure can be playful without being chaotic, and how character quirks—when rooted in theme—can elevate a simple action setup into something that feels almost mythic. If you’re going to swing big, this is how you do it.

03. Atomic Blonde (2017)

Written by: Kurt Johnstad | Directed by: David Leitch

In Atomic Blonde (2017), Charlize Theron plays Lorraine Broughton, an elite MI6 agent sent into Cold War-era Berlin to recover a stolen list of double agents. Her mission turns into a brutal and stylish game of survival through a maze of shifting allegiances, including with station chief David Percival (James McAvoy), whose motives are as murky as the East Berlin alleys they navigate.

This is Leitch’s solo directorial debut—and what a calling card. The film is a visual stunner, lit in blues and pinks, pulsing with synth tracks, and anchored by one of the most physically demanding performances of the decade. The stairwell fight scene—filmed to look like a single take—is a masterstroke of tension, brutality, and craft. While the plot occasionally gets tangled in its own spy-vs-spy mechanics, that complexity doesn’t dull its impact. If anything, it enhances the icy intrigue.

What makes Atomic Blonde so valuable for filmmakers is its fusion of aesthetic and physical storytelling. Leitch uses violence as a language here—each punch and crack echoing character intent. It’s a rare example of a director trusting the audience to feel their way through action, rather than just watch it.

02. Deadpool 2 (2018)

Written by: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Ryan Reynolds | Directed by: David Leitch

Deadpool 2 (2018) sees Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) trying to save a troubled mutant teen, Russell (Julian Dennison), from becoming a future killer, all while being hunted by the time-traveling soldier Cable (Josh Brolin). The result is part family drama, part gore-soaked cartoon, and part superhero satire that somehow manages to juggle emotional beats with decapitations.

Leitch picks up where the original left off and levels it up. The film’s action is leaner, its emotional spine stronger, and its ensemble tighter. The X-Force parachute sequence ? Hysterical and shocking. The final act? Surprisingly heartfelt. Leitch brings discipline to the chaos, without ever sanitizing what made the first Deadpool a hit. It’s easy to underestimate how tricky it is to manage this kind of tonal whiplash, but here it clicks. The only critique? A few gags feel like they’re playing for reaction GIFs more than story—but even then, they land more often than not.

If there’s a takeaway here, it’s the importance of tonal control. For any filmmaker stepping into a beloved franchise, Deadpool 2 shows that respecting the DNA of a property while layering your own rhythm and emotional core is what keeps sequels feeling fresh—not formulaic.

01. John Wick (2014)

Written by: Derek Kolstad | Directed by: Chad Stahelski (with David Leitch as uncredited co-director)

John Wick (2014) is about a man who just wanted to grieve in peace. But after his dog is killed and his car is stolen, Wick (Keanu Reeves) dives back into the criminal underworld he left behind, leaving behind a trail of bodies—and redefining the modern action film along the way. What starts as a revenge story unfolds into something mythic, introducing a world of assassins governed by ritual, rules, and blood oaths.

Even as an uncredited co-director, David Leitch was instrumental in crafting the look, rhythm, and soul of John Wick. The film’s clean framing, long takes, and emphasis on practical stunts set it apart from the shaky-cam chaos of the era. The now-iconic club shootout is practically a ballet of bullets. And let’s not forget: this is where the “ pencil kill ” lore began. The story is tight, the stakes are clear, and every frame feels deliberate. It’s a great action film that ended up being the genre blueprint.

It’s worth noting that John Wick isn’t impressive only because of what’s on screen—it’s mainly because of what it represents: a total shift in how Western action films are made. The biggest lesson here? Limitations (like budget and scale) aren’t barriers—they’re opportunities to innovate, streamline, and create something unforgettable.

Final Verdict: What Makes a Great Leitch Film?

If there’s one constant in David Leitch’s movies, it’s this: he treats action like choreography, not chaos. His best films are those where the punches, kicks, and crashes are more than eye candy—they’re narrative beats. The characters survive the violence in style and go on to communicate through more violence. His worlds are stylized, slightly absurd, and often darkly funny. But that same style can sometimes smother a story, leaving certain films looking cooler than they feel.

What Leitch nails is the physicality of cinema. He champions real stunts, tangible pain, and dynamic camera work. He’s at his best when he's reined in—when the plot doesn’t meander, the tone doesn’t wobble, and the action has meaning. When those pieces lock into place, you get John Wick. When they don’t, you get Hobbs & Shaw. Still, a few directors working today are pushing the genre in more visually exciting ways.

So where does he go next? If The Fall Guy was a self-aware nod to his past, maybe his upcoming How to Rob a Bank (expected to release in September 2026) will be a hint at his future.

Either way, the blueprint is clear: keep it tight, keep it brutal, and never forget where you came from—even if it was a flaming car flip.