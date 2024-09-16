Along with some pretty significant updates to Premiere Pro (currently in beta), Adobe has also announced a major set of improvements and upgrades coming to the 3D workspace in After Effects.

As part of their IBC 2024 showcase, Adobe is here to make it easier than ever before for motion designers and video editors to animate and blend 3D objects seamlessly with real-world footage and other 2D elements.

Let’s take a look at these new updates for After Effects and explore how these new improvements could make motion design easier and more streamlined overall for working with 3D objects.

Adobe After Effects Updates While 3D might still feel a bit scary to some NLE-based video editors, Adobe’s overall push at IBC 2024 has been all about making video editing easier and less scary for those just starting out in the industry. So if you’re an online content creator, or video editor who just might have been a bit intimidated about working with 3D models in AE, these updates should really be for you. Adobe has unveiled a range of new tools to help motion designers work with native 3D objects in the 3D workspace—including new features to allow designers to make their 3D objects blend more seamlessly with their photo-realistic and real-world environments. Here are the highlights: Embedded 3D Animations : After Effects now supports embedded 3D animations from imported 3D models. Artists can breathe life into characters and objects created by external animation software. Seamlessly import 3D models (GLB or GLTF) with embedded animations such as skeletal rigs. Keyframe animations and bone-based deformations are natively supported and can be smoothly retimed. With embedded 3D animations, After Effects becomes a great place for motion designers to get started working in 3D in the motion design app they already know and love.

