Another year, another International Broadcasting Convention came and went in Amsterdam. And man, while we’ve covered some big conferences in years past, this year’s IBC brought quite a bit of news and releases from pretty much all the major players in film and video.

However, while AI might have been the biggest story of NAB this year, IBC was actually a bit more diversified with camera releases and tech updates that weren’t all just about artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Even looking at the latest from Adobe, while there are certainly new AI features to report, Premiere Pro, After Effects and Frame.io are all getting helpful new tools and features that might be AI-powered, but are overall also diversified as well.

Let’s take a look at the latest tools and features set to come to Adobe filmmaking and video editing products and apps.

Premiere Pro Updates While Adobe’s AI tool Firefly might still be getting headlines for all of its Photoshop features like Generative Fill, it’s nice to see that Premiere Pro is getting a fair amount of updates of its own. In particular, the Enhance Speech feature (which is currently in beta) is set to launch which will use AI to magically remove noise and improve the quality of dialogue in your voice recordings. This Enhance Speech tool will ultimately help all of your audio tracks sound as if they were recorded in a professional studio, even if you were pulling soundbites from the field or — worse yet — from your camera’s built-in audio recorder (or perhaps an iPhone). On top of that Adobe has also announced a new AI-based Filler Word Detection feature in their Text-Based Editing tool (which is also currently in beta) to instantly remove all of your “uhs” and “ums,” from your dialogue or interviews.

After Effects Updates As for After Effects, Adobe has a cool new AI-powered Roto Brush tool to show off that should save hours of tedious rotoscoping work with the help of their machine learning algorithms. This tool will focus on finding hard-to-isolate objects such as overlapping limbs, hair or other transparencies by separating them from their backgrounds with ease. With this addition, editors, motion designers and VFX artists of all types will be able to shave hours off of rotoscoping work and instead focus on the more nuanced (read that as human-proof) of VFX and motion graphics. After Effects will also see a new true 3D workspace for the first time which should open the door to an entirely new way to design in motion. With this 3D workspace you’ll be able to add depth and dimension to compositions in a unified space with native import of 3D models. Plus, with Image-Based Lighting you’ll be able to realistically place said models into a scene with complementary lighting and shadows using any image as a light source. This should unlock plenty of beautiful 3D motion graphic possibilities where you can add effects that reference another layer like Displacement Map, Vector Blur or Calculations.

Overall Performance Optimization Overall though, Adobe touts this latest batch of updates as focused on holistic performance optimization. Premiere Pro in particular should see massive timeline improvements for up to 5x faster performance, as well as new tools such as Effects Manager to help users find incompatible plug-ins to optimize system performance. There are also color improvements with new color preferences and consolidated settings coming to the Lumetri Color panel plus improved LUT management and relinking. Frame.io is also getting new camera-to-cloud integrations for FUJIFILM GFX-100ii, Atomos Ninja and Accsoon SeeMo devices as well as a Storage Connect feature for enterprise host assets.