Premiere on PC Gets a Boost as Adobe and Microsoft Announce Expansion of Partnership
Adobe and Microsoft have announced that the two companies are working together to better optimize pro tools like Premiere and After Effects on Windows PCs.
While it may seem like all the cool kids are exclusively editing on Apple computers and devices these days, you’d be surprised to learn that there're many creatives, filmmakers, and video editors who use Windows PCs—and some of them are pretty cool too.
And big news for Windows PC users: Adobe and Microsoft have announced that more apps and more ways to create are on the way as the two brands continue working together to bring Adobe’s creative tools to more people on Windows.
Here’s what you need to know.
Adobe and Microsoft Partnership
The big headline is that, for creative professionals, apps like Photoshop, Premiere, After Effects, Substance 3D Painter (beta), and others are now better optimized for AI processing, editing, color, and effects on high-performance Windows PCs.
“Microsoft’s partnership with Adobe is about giving creators more ways to create on Windows, from the apps and capabilities needed for demanding professional work to quick and easy tools for everyday projects. Whatever they’re making, we want creators to have the choice and tools to do it on the Windows PC that’s right for them.” - James Howell, Vice President, Windows Consumer Marketing, Microsoft.
This means users can work faster and stay longer in their creative workflows. Additionally, Adobe Express capabilities are coming to Microsoft Photos, with a preview for Windows Insiders set to begin in December.
Credit: Adobe
Unlock the Power of Arm-Based Windows PCs
This announcement is connected to other news from Adobe and its partnership with NVIDIA, which brings the power of NVIDIA RTX Spark to its flagship agentic creative tools, with the goal of delivering faster AI processing, editing, color, and effects.
With this partnership, Adobe users can now access optimized versions of Photoshop, Premiere, After Effects, and Substance 3D Painter (beta) on high-performance Arm-based Windows PCs, including the new Surface Laptop Ultra, powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark, which are all built to best handle the demanding creative, technical, and AI workloads of today’s modern workflows.
For more info on this news and other updates for Windows PC-based video editors and creatives, you can find more details on Adobe’s website here.
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