Adobe and NVIDIA have announced that their partnership is expanding as the companies look to deliver faster AI-powered creation, production, and personalization.

The companies are also joining forces by bringing the NVIDIA RTX Spark superchip to Adobe’s agentic creative applications like Photoshop, Premiere, and Substance 3D, which promise up to twice as fast AI processing, editing, color, and effects.

If these AI workflows interest you for any reason, here’s what you need to know.

Adobe and NVIDIA’s Partnership Expands As we covered when Adobe and NVIDIA first announced a strategic partnership in March , and when it was supercharged with NVIDIA RTX Spark in June , these two brands clearly have a lot to work on, with a focus on streamlining creative productivity. “Creative workflows are more multimodal than ever, with many projects spanning images, video, audio, motion and 3D, making performance critical to helping creatives stay focused on their ideas and craft. By partnering with NVIDIA to optimize Photoshop, Premiere and Substance 3D for RTX Spark and accelerating Frame.io in the cloud, we’re delivering the performance creatives need to bring their ideas to life.” - Deepa Subramaniam, vice president, product marketing, creative professionals, Adobe. The big news here now is that this partnership is again being stepped up another notch as the companies look to further bring together Adobe’s creative and marketing workflows, models, and technology with NVIDIA’s open models, libraries, research, and accelerated computing to provide more boosts for production and marketing workflows across video, images, 3D, and all other forms of creative media.

Faster Adobe Tools and Workflow Accelerations We know it’s a lot of buzzwords so far, but believe it or not, this partnership between some of the biggest brands in the world and the de facto leaders in their AI and creative workflow spaces is likely going to remain focused on developing, or at least exploring, how AI can speed up creative workflows. Adobe is also using NVIDIA accelerated computing to speed cloud media processing and intelligent content discovery for Adobe Frame.io , which should help production teams find and use growing media libraries faster overall. Early performance results from selected Frame.io transcode and search workloads reportedly show approximately five items faster embedding generation, four to five times faster P95 processing latency, and an approximately 80% smaller search proxy.