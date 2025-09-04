Adobe’s Legacy NLE is Coming to Your iPhones, Available for Free Later This Month

In the biggest news in the NLE world since Apple announced the release of Final Cut Pro for iPads, Adobe has just announced the launch of a new iOS version of Premiere Pro. Set to release later this month for free, Premiere on iPhone aims to bring all of the creative powers of Premiere Pro to your favorite smartphone system.

Let’s take a look at this significant announcement and what it could mean for video editors on the go and the ever-growing class of new-era mobile content creators.

Premiere Pro Comes to Your iPhones Designed to be fast, free, and built for mobile content creation, this new iPhone version of Premiere Pro is set to combine pro-quality tools, studio-grade audio, and all of the same assets that you’d find in the desktop version. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for several decades, you’re likely familiar with Premiere Pro and its legacy in the filmmaking and video editing world. Premiere Pro has been used on everything from Sundance premieres to Oscar-winning films, and from hit commercials to iconic music videos. Premiere on iPhone will be free to download and use without watermarks. However, it sounds like it Adobe will make its money from generative AI credits, if you so choose to use them.