Announced earlier this month, Adobe Premiere for iPhone ( which we covered here ) is now officially live. This Adobe Premiere mobile app aims to bring the best of the desktop version of Premiere Pro to a new generation of content creators, as well as offer a more seamless connection between both desktop and iPhone versions of the app.

While we covered this announcement before, with Adobe Premiere on iPhone officially going live today, let’s go over some of its new features and workflow updates, as well as—of course—provide you with everything you need to get started with this free app for your iPhones today.

Adobe Premiere on iPhone is Live Designed to help the next-gen of creators publish and edit video content on the reg (which is how the younger generation speaks, so we hear), Adobe Premiere on iPhone aims to bring the best of Premiere Pro's pro-level creative controls to a new system without the complexity. Trusted by all types of film editors, YouTubers, music video creators, and tons more over the years, the rich legacy of Premiere Pro is quite solid, yet the company is pushing for much more in the age of fast content and AI-powered workflows. The Adobe Premiere app will feature a familiar fast, multi-track timeline, as well as new capabilities to produce studio-quality audio with crystal clear voiceovers and perfectly timed AI sound effects, generate unique content and access millions of free multimedia assets, and send work directly to Premiere desktop for fine-tuning further on a larger screen.