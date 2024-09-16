One of the highlights of IBC 2024 this year was a chance to preview many of the new updates set to come to Premiere Pro. Adobe has been busy in the past few months and these new color management updates are available to try out in beta already.

The focus of Adobe is on working faster and more efficiently, as well as overhauling Premiere Pro’s overall color management. Let’s take a look at the latest beta updates to Premiere Pro and explore when these new features might move from beta to live—and eventually part of your workflows in Premiere Pro.

Premiere Pro Color Management Updates The big highlight here is an all-new color management system in Premiere Pro. With filmmakers diversifying their content creation methods from the high-end (with 8K cinema cameras) to the fast-content-style (with iPhone 15 Pros, etc…) almost all of your cameras are capturing more color and dynamic range data than ever before. Adobe’s latest focus has been on finding ways to provide editors with the ability to harness this vast color information and move it into a color space that your computers will be able to work with. These new color management features should help combine all of this technology into a way that is overall simpler for working with raw and log formats natively. Here are some of the color management updates hitting Premiere Pro beta: An entirely new color management system that automatically transforms RAW and log footage from nearly every camera into great-looking SDR and HDR, so users can spend less time managing LUTs and start editing right away.

A new wide gamut working color space that’s vastly larger than Premiere’s HD Rec.709 working space in which all image processing operations are performed. This new wide gamut color space leverages Hollywood’s industry-standard ACEScct with high-fidelity tone mapping that provides the kind of color and fidelity results that were previously impossible with Premiere Pro.

Six simple “set-it-and-forget-it” presets in Sequence Settings and Lumetri color settings let users work in traditional Rec.709 for legacy projects or the new wide gamut color ACEScct with ease.

Most-used effects, like Lumetri, are now color space aware with smoother and more flexible control for refining skin tones, balance, and creative looks when working in a wide-gamut preset.

Consistent color and brightness when using Dynamic Link to send clips to and from Adobe After Effects for motion design and compositing.

If you’d like to read more about these updates you can check out this document on Adobe’s site here .

New Premiere Pro Properties Panel Adobe also introduced a new Properties panel that promises to make Premiere Pro easier to navigate and learn for those just starting on their video editing journeys. This new Properties panel will feature all of the most popular effects, adjustments, and tools a new editor might want to use and display them together in a panel with plenty of context and info. Everything that might be unnecessary for a newer editor will be hidden as a way to help reduce mouse travel and overall streamline the get-started process with Premiere Pro. New editors will also be able to perform functions that have never been done before in Premiere Pro, like crop videos directly from the Program monitor as well as adjust and highlight properties of multiple clips or graphics at the same time—which is actually quite cool and intuitive.