When I am going over my list of favorite directors, Alfred Hitchcock is right at the top. The guy was not only the master of suspense, but he also deeply understood how to work with writers and bring the best out of their stories.

And he was constantly pushing the envelope.

Today, I want to bring you an assortment of the screenplays he chose to direct that you can read and download for educational and research purposes only.

Let's dive in.

Alfred Hitchcock Screenplays

The 39 Steps (1939)

Read the Transcript

Rebecca (1940)

Read the Screenplay (Won the Oscar for Best Picture)

Saboteur (1942)

Read the Screenplay

Notorious (1946)

Read the Screenplay

Rope (1948)

Read the Screenplay

Strangers on a Train (1950)

Read the Screenplay

Rear Window (1954)

Read the Screenplay

To Catch a Thief (1955)

Read the Screenplay

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)

Read the Screenplay

Vertigo (1957)

Read the Screenplay

North by Northwest (1959)

Read the Screenplay

Psycho (1960)

Read the Screenplay

The Birds (1962)

Read the Screenplay

Mary Rose (1964)

Read the Screenplay

BONUS: HITCHCOCK! (2012)

by: John J. McLaughlin – Read the Screenplay

Let me know what you think in the comments.

