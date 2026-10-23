Insta360 Adds Another, But More Fun, 32-Bit Float Wireless Microphone System Into the Mix
A first look at the Insta360 Mic, a more affordable yet more fun and customizable wireless microphone system set to expand the market.
It’s always nice to have options, which is the mentality Insta360 appears to be taking with the announcement of its new Insta360 Mic, a more affordable follow-up to the Insta360 Mic Pro which we covered earlier this year, that promises to offer much of the same 32-bit float internal recording and features, but adds more customization.
So, if you’re interested in gear that lets you upload custom images, logos, or graphics directly through the Insta360 app to turn your microphone into your personal brand in a snap, this might be a more creatively inspired option to consider.
So, let’s take a look.
The Insta360 Mic
While customization might be a key selling point for those looking for branding opportunities, the Insta360 Mic should also deliver solid audio quality and helpful features for the rest of the market.
Top features include AI noise-canceling technology powered by the company’s NPU chip and advanced auto-gain control that automatically adjusts volume based on your voice intensity.
The system will also boast expanded microSD storage for longer internal recording, plus the aforementioned 32-bit float recording capabilities, which are especially helpful for capturing a wide dynamic range and reducing the risk of clipped audio.
Price and Availability
Other perks include the ability to connect the transmitter unit over Bluetooth directly to the Insta360 X6, X5, Luna Ultra, Luna Pro, Insta360 Ace Pro 2, or GO Ultra for high-fidelity 48kHz audio.
And the system overall will be able to provide 34 hours of battery life when using the Transmitter with the included Charging Case.
If you’d like to learn more, the Insta360 Mic is available in several options, all of which are currently available on the company’s website, with a base (1 TX + 1 RX) option set at a retail price of $139.99.
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