Making a film is a laborious task that requires dedication, passion, discipline, and inspiration. Seeing the success of other filmmakers, who are more often than not in the same position as us, is not only motivational but can be a guiding light for those making their first film.



In today’s episode, No Film School’s Yaroslav Altunin speaks with multi-hyphenate creative Andrew Bowser to discuss: How Andrew came up with the Onyx character

Starting his career as a child actor before becoming a writer and director

Questioning his original script after getting some harsh notes

Why having multi-hyphenate creatives work on the film was necessary

Working with VFX and puppets and the challenges that came with it

Discovering some continuity errors they didn’t catch in the final edit

Why Andrew likes a slower editing process

Not looking down on non-traditional film platforms

