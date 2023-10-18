How the Weird Satanist Guy Spawned a Sundance Indie With Demon Puppets
Andrew Bowser joins the No Film School Podcast to talk about his latest film, Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls.
Oct 18, 2023
Making a film is a laborious task that requires dedication, passion, discipline, and inspiration. Seeing the success of other filmmakers, who are more often than not in the same position as us, is not only motivational but can be a guiding light for those making their first film.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Yaroslav Altunin speaks with multi-hyphenate creative Andrew Bowser to discuss:
- How Andrew came up with the Onyx character
- Starting his career as a child actor before becoming a writer and director
- Questioning his original script after getting some harsh notes
- Why having multi-hyphenate creatives work on the film was necessary
- Working with VFX and puppets and the challenges that came with it
- Discovering some continuity errors they didn’t catch in the final edit
- Why Andrew likes a slower editing process
- Not looking down on non-traditional film platforms
