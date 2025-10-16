Promised to be the most advanced iPad ever, the new iPad Pro is here and set to be powered by Apple’s new M5 chip. Set to pack an incredible amount of power and AI performance into the highly portable design of the iPad Pro, the M5 chip will deliver a major boost thanks to its next-gen GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core.

Let’s look at what this means for the new iPad Pro and the future of Apple’s filmmaking and video editing powers.

Apple iPad Pro Set to be available in space black and silver, the new iPad Pro will come in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, and features a new Ultra Retina XDR display for an unparalleled viewing experience. This new iPad Pro will feature iPadOS 26, which will bring its own supercharged performance and some major upgrades over previous M1 models. “iPad Pro with M5 unlocks endless possibilities for creativity and productivity — with a huge leap in AI performance and a big boost in graphics, superfast wireless connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, it pushes the boundaries of what iPad can do yet again.” The new iPad Pro will be able to deliver up to 3.5x the AI performance of iPad Pro with M4 and up to 5.6x faster than iPad Pro with M1. Final Cut Pro for iPad will likely get a major boost as well with this new performance, too; however, Apple is (of course) focusing on its huge leap in AI performance as well. The new iPad Pro is available to pre-order starting today, and will be available in stores beginning Wednesday, October 22. Apple iPad Pro Credit: Apple

Apple’s M5 Chip Being dubbed as the company’s “next big leap in AI,” the M5 chip powering the new iPad Pro will offer a more advanced GPU and CPU, and a faster Neural Engine. The 10-core GPU will introduce a new architecture with a Neural Accelerator in each core, resulting in a massive boost in GPU performance for AI workloads. Powered by the M5, the new iPad Pro is designed for AI and accelerates a wide variety of workloads, such as on-device diffusion-based image generation in apps like Draw Things and AI video masking in apps like DaVinci Resolve. And the faster 16-core Neural Engine will further deliver a more energy-efficient performance for on-device AI, ideal for apps that use the Foundation Models framework and for Apple Intelligence features like creating in Image Playground. Apple iPad Pro Credit: Apple