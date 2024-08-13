Control Up to Eight Lighting Universes With the Apurture Sidus Four Wireless Transmitter
Here’s what you need to know about Apurture’s new Sidus Four wireless transmitter and its all-in-one lighting control.
Just announced by Aputure, the new Sidus Four is an all-in-one wireless transmitter that offers support of up to four CRMX universes and four wired DMX universes, giving it the power to transmit up to eight DMX universes at the same time.
This new Sidus Four offers networking protocol options that are vast and feature support for CRMX, DMX, Art-Net, and sACN over EtherCon, and Sidus Bluetooth, with Aputure dubbing it as “the most robust and capable CRMX/DMX lighting control system on the market.”
Let’s take a closer look at the Aputure Sidus Four and explore how it can be the true all-in-one wireless transmitter for your video projects and shoots.
Introducing the Aputure Sidus Four
Designed to transmit control via both wired and wireless connections to up to 8 universes, the Sidus Four 4-Universe CRMX Transmitter from Aputure is a battery-powered transmitter that features four wired 5-pin DMX512 bidirectional ports and support for up to four wireless outputs using CRMX, DMX512, Sidus, Art-Net, and sACN protocols via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or Ethernet. Aputure reports that the Sidus Four can be further expanded to support even more universes.
Some other notable features of the Sidus Four include a large TFT LCD display, 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi, 100 Mb/s Ethernet, a V-mount battery plate, and an internal 1500mAh backup battery for uninterrupted operation for up to 80 minutes. The unit is also very durable with an IP65-rated construction that should make it available for use in any filmmaking environment.
Bringing Wireless DMX to Film Sets
The real goal, as stated by Aputure Aputure co-founder and President Ted Sim is to bring wireless DMX to film sets, as well as to simply make film lighting easier and more accessible to those looking to level up their productions.
“Everyone has been asking for a solution that brings wireless DMX to a film set but makes it easy to use. By itself, Sidus Four is now the most powerful wireless networking node. Paired with Sidus Link Pro, the Aputure ecosystem now leverages both CRMX and Bluetooth to make the most complicated lighting setups not only possible but also simple to set up and manage.” — Ted Sim, Aputure co-founder, and President
The Sidus Four can be controlled from either the device itself or from Aputure’s Sidus Link Pro app, which can be accessible from most smartphones. From your iPhone, for example, you’ll be able to charge up all the settings and assign the universes for each of the transmitters—while also sending commands, configuring networks, and toggling other controls.
Price and Availability
The Sidus Four is available for pre-order now with units expected to start shipping soon. Here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Transmit to up to 8 Universes
- Four Bidirectional Wired DMX512 Ports
- CRMX, Sidus, Art-Net, sACN Support
- Built-In Wireless Router/Ethernet Node
- 5.8 GHz over Wi-Fi; 2.4 GHz over CRMX
- Sidus via Bluetooth
- Wireless Range: Over 2600' (Wi-Fi/CRMX)
- V-Mount Plate & Internal Backup Battery
- IP65 Weather Resistant for Outdoor Use
Aputure Sidus Four 4-Universe CRMX Transmitter
Transmit control via wired and wireless connections to up to 8 universes with the Sidus Four 4-Universe CRMX Transmitter from Aputure.
