Just announced by Aputure, the new Sidus Four is an all-in-one wireless transmitter that offers support of up to four CRMX universes and four wired DMX universes, giving it the power to transmit up to eight DMX universes at the same time.

This new Sidus Four offers networking protocol options that are vast and feature support for CRMX, DMX, Art-Net, and sACN over EtherCon, and Sidus Bluetooth, with Aputure dubbing it as “the most robust and capable CRMX/DMX lighting control system on the market.”

Let’s take a closer look at the Aputure Sidus Four and explore how it can be the true all-in-one wireless transmitter for your video projects and shoots.

Introducing the Aputure Sidus Four Designed to transmit control via both wired and wireless connections to up to 8 universes, the Sidus Four 4-Universe CRMX Transmitter from Aputure is a battery-powered transmitter that features four wired 5-pin DMX512 bidirectional ports and support for up to four wireless outputs using CRMX, DMX512, Sidus, Art-Net, and sACN protocols via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or Ethernet. Aputure reports that the Sidus Four can be further expanded to support even more universes. Some other notable features of the Sidus Four include a large TFT LCD display, 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi, 100 Mb/s Ethernet, a V-mount battery plate, and an internal 1500mAh backup battery for uninterrupted operation for up to 80 minutes. The unit is also very durable with an IP65-rated construction that should make it available for use in any filmmaking environment.

Bringing Wireless DMX to Film Sets The real goal, as stated by Aputure Aputure co-founder and President Ted Sim is to bring wireless DMX to film sets, as well as to simply make film lighting easier and more accessible to those looking to level up their productions. “Everyone has been asking for a solution that brings wireless DMX to a film set but makes it easy to use. By itself, Sidus Four is now the most powerful wireless networking node. Paired with Sidus Link Pro, the Aputure ecosystem now leverages both CRMX and Bluetooth to make the most complicated lighting setups not only possible but also simple to set up and manage.” — Ted Sim, Aputure co-founder, and President The Sidus Four can be controlled from either the device itself or from Aputure’s Sidus Link Pro app, which can be accessible from most smartphones. From your iPhone, for example, you’ll be able to charge up all the settings and assign the universes for each of the transmitters—while also sending commands, configuring networks, and toggling other controls.

Price and Availability The Sidus Four is available for pre-order now with units expected to start shipping soon. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Transmit to up to 8 Universes

Four Bidirectional Wired DMX512 Ports

CRMX, Sidus, Art-Net, sACN Support

Built-In Wireless Router/Ethernet Node

5.8 GHz over Wi-Fi; 2.4 GHz over CRMX

Sidus via Bluetooth

Wireless Range: Over 2600' (Wi-Fi/CRMX)

V-Mount Plate & Internal Backup Battery

IP65 Weather Resistant for Outdoor Use