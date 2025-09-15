Apparently, the big news of the week is going to be some bold new steps for live production. Following an announcement of the new Atomos Shinobi 7 RX (which is tailored for live productions), ARRI has also announced a new live production monitor designed to work with the company’s exciting new ALEXA 35 cinema camera.

Here’s what you need to know about the ARRI LPM-1 Live Production Monitor and what it can offer for your live production capabilities.

The ARRI LPM-1 Live Production Monitor

Credit: ARRI

Designed to seamlessly integrate into the ARRI ALEXA 35 Live camera and Live Production System (LPS-1, as ARRI calls it), this new LPM-1 Live Production Monitor could prove to be a popular and perhaps ideal option for those looking to level up their live production capabilities.

A 10” on-camera touchscreen LCD, this LPM-1 model will feature a 16:10 aspect ratio, 900:1 contrast ratio, and will be able to be quite bright with up to 1500 nits, making it certainly usable in outdoor environments.

This ARRI LPM-1 Live Production Monitor will also feature four physical rotary knobs (thank god!) as well as four customizable buttons. The monitor will also be connectable to the ALEXA 35 via a viewfinder cable (which means your SDI outputs will stay free) and it will feature tally lights on the front and rear.

Price and Availability

Credit: ARRI

Just announced, the ARRI LPM-1 Live Production Monitor is still pending a full list of specs and price options. We’ll update this page once those are officially announced. You can also keep tabs on this new live production option on ARRI’s website here.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
arriarri alexa 35live production monitorlive productionproduction monitoron-camera monitorarri lpm-1 live production monitor
Cinematography & CamerasTopics