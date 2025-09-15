Apparently, the big news of the week is going to be some bold new steps for live production. Following an announcement of the new Atomos Shinobi 7 RX (which is tailored for live productions), ARRI has also announced a new live production monitor designed to work with the company’s exciting new ALEXA 35 cinema camera.

Here’s what you need to know about the ARRI LPM-1 Live Production Monitor and what it can offer for your live production capabilities.

The ARRI LPM-1 Live Production Monitor Credit: ARRI Designed to seamlessly integrate into the ARRI ALEXA 35 Live camera and Live Production System (LPS-1, as ARRI calls it), this new LPM-1 Live Production Monitor could prove to be a popular and perhaps ideal option for those looking to level up their live production capabilities. A 10” on-camera touchscreen LCD, this LPM-1 model will feature a 16:10 aspect ratio, 900:1 contrast ratio, and will be able to be quite bright with up to 1500 nits, making it certainly usable in outdoor environments. This ARRI LPM-1 Live Production Monitor will also feature four physical rotary knobs (thank god!) as well as four customizable buttons. The monitor will also be connectable to the ALEXA 35 via a viewfinder cable (which means your SDI outputs will stay free) and it will feature tally lights on the front and rear.