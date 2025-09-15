This New On-Camera Monitor Could Be the Key to Leveling Up Your Live Production Kit
A look at the new Atomos Shinobi 7 RX and how it can be an ideal wireless video monitor to consider easily adding to your live production workflows.
If you’ve been on the fence about trying out an on-camera monitor for your live production kit, whether that be for your focus puller or a camera assistant, this new Shinobi 7 RX HDMI/SDI HDR Monitor from Atomos could be a great option to get started with.
This new Shinobi 7 RX model is unique too, as it is a rugged, super-bright, 7-inch 2200nit HDR monitor that could be ideal as a director’s monitor, focus puller’s monitor, and program, or even as a preview display for video switchers.
Let’s take a look at the new Shinobi 7 RX and explore what it could offer for your live production kits today.
The Atomos Shinobi 7 RX
Best known for its line of monitor-recorders that are great options for all types of video productions, Atomos offers Ninja, Shogun, and Sumo lines, as well as its popular Shinobi one. Following on the heels of a Shinobi II model launched last summer, this 7 RX redesign of the Shinobi 7 monitor will now include the camera control and touch-to-focus functionality of Shinobi II, plus wireless video monitoring.
“With Shinobi 7 RX, we have taken everything people loved about the original Shinobi 7 and made it better. It has been one of our most popular monitors, and we wanted to bring across the powerful camera control features that were first introduced with Shinobi II.” — Atomos CEO Peter Barber.
Ideal as a companion for the Atomos TX RX wireless monitoring system, the Shinobi 7 RX can now help you monitor wirelessly on set with multiple Shinobi 7 RX units. Plus, with up to 4 wireless video destinations per Atomos TX monitoring transmitter, your director as well as your client can each have their own dedicated view.
Price and Availability
Announced this weekend at IBC, the Shinobi 7 RX HDMI/SDI HDR Monitor from Atomos ultimately looks to be a high-bright HDR monitor capable of taking live productions to an extra level. It’s available to preorder now if you’re interested, with specs and purchase options below.
- 7" 1920 x 1080 Touchscreen HDR Display
- Wi-Fi Camera Control, Focus, Streaming
- HD 3G-SDI & 4K60 HDMI 2.0 Input & Output
- 2200 cd/m² Brightness
- Dual L-Series Battery Slots, USB-C PD In
- HDMI/SDI Cross Conversion
- AtomOS, 3D LUT Support, LANC Control
- 10-Stop Dynamic Range
- Supports a Variety of Log Formats, Tools
Atomos Shinobi 7 RX HDMI/SDI HDR Monitor
Add a bright, high-resolution on-camera monitor to your live production kit for your focus puller, director, or camera assistant with the Shinobi 7 RX HDMI/SDI HDR Monitor from Atomos.
