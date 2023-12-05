In the realm of contemporary cinema, few filmmakers possess the distinct visual and narrative flair of Wes Anderson. His latest offering, "Asteroid City," stands as a testament to this unique style.

This screenplay, co-written with the talented Roman Coppola, takes us on an intriguing journey set in the whimsical yet grounded universe characteristic of Anderson's work.

Read it below!


Asteroid City - Official Trailer - In Select Theaters June 16, Everywhere June 23www.youtube.com

Read and download the Asteroid City screenplay here.
