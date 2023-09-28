Are you ready for the WGA strike to end? We sure are! After almost half a year, the WGA and AMPTP have announced they have agreed on terms.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine and Jason Hellerman discuss:



WGA writers enjoying meals for free due to the generosity of a certain actor

What a reboot of The Office would mean for writers

The role of unions in the film industry

Why labor movements in Hollywood are not going away

The reason film companies fled New York City in the early 1900s

Arbitrary rules of script writing and why we don’t agree with them

Why you need to write many different scripts

