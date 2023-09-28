Are you ready for the WGA strike to end? We sure are! After almost half a year, the WGA and AMPTP have announced they have agreed on terms.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine and Jason Hellerman discuss:

  • WGA writers enjoying meals for free due to the generosity of a certain actor
  • What a reboot of The Office would mean for writers
  • The role of unions in the film industry
  • Why labor movements in Hollywood are not going away
  • The reason film companies fled New York City in the early 1900s
  • Arbitrary rules of script writing and why we don’t agree with them
  • Why you need to write many different scripts

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:

Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com.

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:

This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
podcastno film school podcaststrike 2023wgaamptpscreenwritingthe office
ScreenwritingTopicsPodcast