To grow as a filmmaker, you have to just go out there and shoot with whatever you have—even if all you have is an iPhone. We've heard this advice time and time again, but it means a lot more when it's coming from one of the greats.

This time, it's coming from prolific cinematographer Robert Yeoman, who is joining us on the podcast for a second time.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with DP Robert Yeoman and DP Ryan Thomas to discuss:

  • When Robert first met Wes Anderson and what they discussed
  • Why the director and cinematographer need to be on the same team
  • Cultivating a family-like atmosphere with the cast and crew
  • The vetting process for choosing the camera crew
  • The best way to approach the challenges of complex shots
  • What Robert does to stay healthy, sharp, and safe while filming
  • Shooting on film versus shooting on digital cameras
  • How film has evolved over the years
  • Why knowing how to edit can help you be a better cinematographer

