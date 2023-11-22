To grow as a filmmaker, you have to just go out there and shoot with whatever you have—even if all you have is an iPhone. We've heard this advice time and time again, but it means a lot more when it's coming from one of the greats.

This time, it's coming from prolific cinematographer Robert Yeoman, who is joining us on the podcast for a second time.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with DP Robert Yeoman and DP Ryan Thomas to discuss: When Robert first met Wes Anderson and what they discussed

Why the director and cinematographer need to be on the same team

Cultivating a family-like atmosphere with the cast and crew

The vetting process for choosing the camera crew

The best way to approach the challenges of complex shots

What Robert does to stay healthy, sharp, and safe while filming

Shooting on film versus shooting on digital cameras

How film has evolved over the years

Why knowing how to edit can help you be a better cinematographer

