When walking through the halls of NAB Show it can be a lot to try to take everything in. There are bright LED lights, robotic camera arms, and tons of projection walls vying to get your attention. This is why we were happy to roam the floors at NAB for you to bring you some of the biggest highlights and most important information to help those looking to stay atop the latest trends in filmmaking, production, and video editing.

With a focus on video editing and virtual production studio workflow updates, we were excited to check out the ASUS ProArt booth to preview some powerful new 8K monitors, virtual production studio setups, and more.

Check out our full coverage from the ASUS ProArt booth below.

ASUS Video Production Studio As part of our coverage of NAB 2024, we were honored to partner with Cinematography for Actors who were on the floor with us at the conference this year. With an eye for both cinematography as well as performance, here are some of the insights shared by the ASUS ProArt team regarding their virtual production studio setups and workflows.