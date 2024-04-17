While many of the primary highlights of this year’s NAB 2024 show so far might have to do with new Blackmagic Design cameras and Adobe generative AI video tools , we’d be remiss if we didn’t share some of the more breath-taking new innovations in computer monitors as well.

If you’ve stopped by the ASUS ProArt monitor booth at NAB this year, you might have seen this gargantuan 135-inch cinema monitor on display—and if you weren’t there in person, trust us, it’s impressive.

So, to explore if “bigger is always better” when it comes to video editing monitor selection, let’s review the new ASUS ProArt Cinema PQ07 monitor with its 135-inch 4K HDR display as well as its advanced panel technologies and features.

Introducing the ASUS ProArt Cinema PQ07 Monitor Featuring an ultra-small pixel pitch (0.7815 mm) and 2000-nits peak brightness, this 135-inch display is a 4K HDR monitor that features high contrast and a beautiful 95% DCI-P3 color gamut that makes not only for a pristine and clear viewing experience, but also potentially a great video editing monitor—or, at very least, a great preview monitor to review your cinema-quality footage or show off your high-end video edits to your fancy clients. When compared to a conventional micro LED display which features a 1.2 or 1.5 mm pixel pitch, this ProArt Cinema PQ07 should also actually deliver even smoother and more vibrant visuals and is fully scalable for different sizes and aspect ratios.

Pricing and Availability If you’re interested in trying out the ASUS ProArt Cinema PQ07 Monitor yourself for your editing suite or home studio setups, you can find out more about pricing and availability as soon as it becomes variable on the ASUS ProArt website here .

No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.