Believe it or not, many filmmakers are looking for ways to stay on a budget these days. And one way to do this is to look for more budget-friendly and cost-efficient gear, tools, and methods for your projects. In that vein, it’s nice to see Atomos announcing a new budget-friendly version of one of their more popular products.

The new Shinobi GO 5” Monitor is set to feature the same 5.2” 1920x1080 resolution display as the Shinobi II, but will come in at a decreased price point. It won’t include all of the same camera controls and DCI 4K support, though, it will still be quite capable and a solid option for budget-minded filmmakers and video pros to consider. Let’s check it out.

Atomos Shinobi GO 5" Touchscreen HDR Video/Photo Monitor Designed to be a bright, budget-friendly, on-camera monitor for filmmakers and creatives to consider adding to their compact camera kits, the Shinobi GO 5" Touchscreen HDR Video/Photo Monitor from Atomos features a 5" IPS display, 1920 x 1080 resolution, edge-lit backlight, 3D LUT support, and 1500 cd/m² brightness. The GO also includes HDMI 1.4 input that can support inputs up to UHD 4K, and there are numerous built-in image tools. The Shinobi GO will also notably feature the latest Atomos AtomOS, which introduces numerous tools and features with a more logical layout and easy-to-navigate interface. This new Shinobi GO interface will include some helpful tools and features such as false color, waveforms, zebras, histogram, and others to help shooters achieve perfect exposure on every shot.

A Bright Display with HDR and LUT Support As mentioned above, the Shinobi GO will feature the same 5.2” display as the Shinobi II, which will provide 1500 cd/m² peak brightness, which will be quite helpful for checking your shots and reading your monitors whether you're shooting indoors or in bright sunlight. Shooters will be able to utilize the HDMI 1.4 input to monitor signals in various resolutions and frame rates up to UHD 4K30 and up to 1080p60. Plus, with HDR HLG and HDR PQ monitoring modes, users will be able to preview what their camera's Log output might look like in HDR. Shooters can also upload up to eight custom LUTs to the monitor's built-in storage to preview their shots with their own favorite looks, as well as browse through a variety of built-in cinema-style and social media-focused frame guides help compose your shots, including presets for 2.41, 2.35, 1.91, 1.9, 1.85, 16:9, 9:16, 4:5, 2:3, 1:1, 5:4, 4:3, 3:2. static.bhphoto.com