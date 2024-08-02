In another major step forward for Atomos, the world of on-camera HMDI HDR monitors just got better and more diverse. Improving upon the already popular Atomos Shinobi, the new Shinobi II 5.2” HDMI HDR monitor is set to add more camera controls, hardware functionality, and an overall more sleek and versatile design.

Let’s take a look at the new Shinobi II and explore how it could be the new, best on-camera monitor for your film and video productions.

Introducing the Atomos Shinobi II 5.2” HDMI HDR Monitor Designed to brighten your on-camera monitoring setups, the new Shinobi II 5.2” HDMI HDR Monitor from Atomos is an ideal fit for on-the-run content creators, vloggers, or photographers looking for all of the same specs and features from the original Shinobi—but with a boost in hardware and camera control performance. The Shinobi II will feature a slimmer and more lightweight body design, plus it will also be 50 percent brighter with a display capable of 1500 cd/m². The Shinobi II will also include USB-C PD power I/O, a locking HDMI and USB-C adapter, updated image tools, and ultra-low battery consumption so the monitor can run all day on only a single battery.

The Shinobi II Improved Camera Controls The biggest improvement here from the Shinobi I to the Shinobi II though is going to be the new camera controls which will allow shooters to use the USB-C port to control the latest mirrorless or DSLR cameras from Canon, Panasonic, Sony, and Z CAM's E2 line. There is also a 2.5mm LANC port on the side for additional control compatibility. (Atomos notes that they will expand future support for cameras from FUJIFILM, Nikon, OM System, and Sigma with firmware updates as well.)