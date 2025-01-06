While 2024 might have undoubtedly been the year of AI, could 2025 be the year of autofocus anamorphic lenses? (Probably not, 2025 will most likely also be the year of AI as well—but we’ll see!)

It is an interesting angle for the lens industry to turn to as the year kicks off. Launched as an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign , the lens brand SIRUI has unveiled a new 40mm T1.8 1.33x S35 autofocus anamorphic lens. Let’s take a look at this new lens and explore what it could signal for the future of the anamorphic lens industry.

SIRUI 40mm T1.8 1.33X S35 AF Anamorphic Lens Designed to be the dream lens for cinematic creators, this 40mm T1.8 1.33x S35 is set to be the first compact-size autofocus anamorphic lens in the world according to the Indiegogo page. The lens is set to be 614g super compact and offer equivalent to 42mm focal length as a T1.8 lens featuring constant 1.33x squeeze ratio, as well as offer some blue/neutral flare and distinctive bokeh, which should give DPs both cinematic look image and the autofocus design to make anamorphic creating much more efficient. The SIRIU Indiegogo page also shares that the lens will feature an advanced STM motor to achieve fast, accurate autofocus and eye focus, which should further allow shooters to focus on the subject during photo taking or follow your subject during video recording. Plus, when compared to your usual manual focus anamorphic lenses, this autofocus system should be easier to operate and open up shooters to more run-and-gun projects and more efficient shooting overall.

Reviews of the SIRUI 40mm T1.8 1.33x S35 Lens The SIRUI 40mm T1.8 1.33x S35 lens has been making its rounds in the cinematography creator channels now and has plenty of hands-on reviews for any interested anamorphic autofocus shooters to get more info. Here are some reviews that showcase how the lens handles autofocus out in the field and what these creators think of the lens’s possible uses for all types of shooters and creators.