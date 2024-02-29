The 2023 film Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written with Noah Baumbach, marks a significant cinematic milestone as the first live-action adaptation of the iconic Mattel fashion dolls.

It was a massive hit for Warner Bros., raking in $1,441,809,423 worldwide. The film's box office success cements its status as the highest-grossing film of 2023, the highest-grossing film by a solo female director and Warner Bros., and the 14th highest-grossing film of all time.

Yes, Barbie was kind of a big deal!

Barbie | Main Trailer www.youtube.com

It has been recognized by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute as one of the top films of 2023 and has received numerous award nominations, including 12 Grammy Awards, nine Golden Globe Awards, and a record-breaking 18 Critics’ Choice Awards.

This fantasy comedy, boasting a star-studded cast including Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, along with America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell, presents a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis experienced by its lead characters.

Now, you can learn from its screenplay.