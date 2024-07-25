In the realm of narrative structure and character development, there are always new terms to learn. One I just came across is called "Aesop's Amnesia," and when I learned about it, I realized it has become increasingly prevalent in contemporary screenwriting.

Today, we're going to define the term, look at examples, and talk about how writers can use it or avoid it, depending on their project.

Let's... where were we? Oh, yeah. Let's jump in.

Aesop's Amnesia Definition Aesop's Fables Wikimedia Commons Aesop Amnesia is a trope in screenwriting where a character learns a valuable lesson in one episode or scene but seemingly forgets it in subsequent appearances. It's often seen as a negative trope, because it can undermine character development and create narrative inconsistencies.

Aesop's Amnesia Example Memento Newmarket Films For example, a character might learn the importance of standing up for themselves in one episode, only to revert to being passive and submissive in the next. This can be frustrating for viewers who expect characters to grow and evolve over time. With some shows, we want to see people grow. But that's not always the case. Or, in a serialized sitcom, someone like Homer Simpson may be the perfect character because the audience can always rely on him to have a homeostasis point from which the writers can deliver any lesson or story.

A Writer's Perspective On The Idea The Simpsons Fox What's the big idea with this term for your screenplay? Well, if you write TV, you can to see your characters develop over time. And like to think that as seasons go by, we are see characters learn lessons. Aesop's Amnesia can have a ripple effect on other aspects of the narrative. It may undermine the stakes of the story, as viewers become less invested in the characters' journeys if they believe that any progress made will ultimately be undone. It can also create inconsistencies in the characters' motivations and actions, leading to confusion or dissatisfaction among the audience. But some writers argue that Aesop Amnesia can be used effectively in certain contexts. For instance, it can reflect the real-life tendency for people to struggle with applying lessons consistently or to relapse into old habits. It can also be used to create comedic situations or to reset a character to their default state for episodic storytelling. Think about your favorite sitcoms, you sort of want those characters to be there every episode, and you want to see them deal with different situations, not to necessarily mature over time. Overall, Aesop Amnesia is a tool that screenwriters can utilize, but it should be done with caution and intention to avoid frustrating or alienating the audience. You're basically applying the tool to suit the nature of what you're writing, and deciding if this theory actually matters within the world of your story.

Aesop's Amnesia is a multifaceted phenomenon that warrants further examination and discussion within the realm of screenwriting. While it may present challenges for character development and narrative cohesion, it also offers opportunities for creative exploration and audience engagement.

Let me know what you think in the comments. If you remember.