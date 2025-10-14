What are the TV shows that taught you about storytelling? For me, it was sitting down in front of the TV and going through countless hours of Batman: The Animated Series.

This is where I learned all about story structure, characters, red herrings, and worldbuilding every Saturday morning.

Today, I wanted to go over my ten favorite episodes and talk about what made them cool and also why I loved the stories in them.

Let's dive in.

10. I Am the Night (Season 1, Episode 49) Directed by: Boyd Kirkland

Boyd Kirkland Written by: Michael Reaves This episode explores Batman's internal struggles and the psychological toll of his crusade against crime. It was so mature for what we thought was a kid's show. In it, we follow Bruce Wayne on the anniversary of his parents' murder. He questions the effectiveness of his mission and deals with some self-doubt that is rarely seen. It was a pretty deep exploration of heroism!

9. Harley and Ivy (Season 1, Episode 56) Directed by: Boyd Kirkland

Boyd Kirkland Written by: Paul Dini We sort of take this friendship for granted now, but this episode marked the beginning of the Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy team-up. After a falling out with the Joker, Harley teams up with Ivy, and the two go on a crime spree together. The episode is a really fun start to a team that spawned its own series later.

8. The Laughing Fish (Season 1, Episode 34) Directed by: Bruce Timm

Bruce Timm Written by: Paul Dini (based on stories by Steve Englehart & Denny O'Neil) Look, I could have picked all Joker episodes for this list, because the animated series did him so well. But "The Laughing Fish" showcases the Clown Prince of Crime with his scheme to poison Gotham's fish with his signature grin and then copyright them. This episode is a nod to a classic comic book storyline and shows just how loony the cartoon could be while still being grounded.

7. Perchance to Dream (Season 1, Episode 30) Directed by: Boyd Kirkland

Boyd Kirkland Written by: Laren Bright & Michael Reaves (story by Joe R. Lansdale) One of the things I loved about the animated series was that it really had fun with reality and took a lot of chances in its storytelling. This surreal episode sees Bruce Wayne waking up in a world where his parents are still alive and he is not Batman. He must unravel the mystery of this seemingly perfect reality, one he knows has to be fake but cannot tell how. The episode is a deep dive into the mind of Bruce Wayne and is a real psychological horror.

6. The Man Who Killed Batman (Season 1, Episode 51) Directed by: Bruce Timm

Bruce Timm Written by: Paul Dini When a small-time crook named Sidney Debris seemingly kills Batman by accident, he becomes an overnight celebrity in Gotham's underworld. Again, this is a totally outside-the-box version of the story that shakes up the traditional narrative of the cartoon. This episode offers a unique perspective on the Dark Knight's impact on the city, told from the point of view of an ordinary man caught in extraordinary circumstances.

5. Beware the Gray Ghost (Season 1, Episode 18) Directed by: Boyd Kirkland

Boyd Kirkland Written by: Garin Wolf & Tom Ruegger (story by Dennis O'Neil) A meta-narrative masterpiece, "Beware the Gray Ghost" features Adam West, the actor famous for portraying Batman in the 1960s TV series, as the voice of the Gray Ghost, a fictional character who was a childhood hero of Bruce Wayne. It's a wink and a nod to the past as they expound on the kind of hero Bruce Wayne wanted to become.

4. Two-Face, Parts 1 & 2 (Season 1, Episodes 10 & 11) Directed by: Kevin Altieri

Kevin Altieri Written by: Alan Burnett (Part 1 story by Alan Burnett, Part 2 teleplay by Randy Rogel) This episode chronicles the downfall of District Attorney Harvey Dent and his transformation into the villainous Two-Face, and it might be the best unpacking of this character ever. The narrative is a powerful exploration of duality and the fragility of the human psyche. We see a man torn apart, as his friend, Bruce Wayne, is powerless to stop it.

3. Robin's Reckoning, Parts 1 & 2 (Season 1, Episodes 32 & 33) Directed by: Dick Sebast

Dick Sebast Written by: Randy Rogel This two-part saga delves into the tragic origin of the first Robin, Dick Grayson. We see the murder of his parents and his early days fighting alongside Batman. The episode is praised for its mature handling of grief and the complex father-son dynamic between Bruce Wayne and his young ward. And it also makes Robin a full character who has his own personal tragedy to balance.

2. Almost Got 'Im (Season 1, Episode 46) Directed by: Eric Radomski

Eric Radomski Written by: Paul Dini An entire Rogues Gallery telling a story while playing poker. The Joker, Two-Face, The Penguin, and Killer Croc swapping stories about their closest calls to defeating the Dark Knight is such a fun premise. The episode is a masterclass in character-driven narratives and made the rogues gallery relatable.

1. Heart of Ice (Season 1, Episode 14) Directed by: Bruce Timm

Bruce Timm Written by: Paul Dini This Emmy Award-winning episode is almost universally cited as the series' masterpiece and a peak that few other shows ever achieve. It reimagined the backstory of Mr. Freeze, transforming him from a C-list villain into a tragic figure driven by the desire to save his terminally ill wife. It is heartbreaking to watch, and its score moves you to tears. It set a gold standard for the series.

Summing It All Up My Saturday mornings as a kid were consumed by watching this show. I think it really gave me a love of storytelling and of serialized mysteries. Going back through these episodes was a journey in nostalgia. I know I left off some good ones, so remind me about them! What are your favorites?

