I've been on a kick, going back through some of my old favorite TV shows and rewatching them. And as a child of the 90s, I've spent a lot of time in that decade going through all the things I used to watch and trying to rank them.

Today, I wanted to go over what I think are the ten best TV shows of the 1990s. It was hard to go through the decade and just pick ten, because there were so many landmark TV shows on. But I did my best.

Let's dive in.

1. Seinfeld (1989-1998) It would be impossible for me to pick against my favorite sitcom of all time. I believe all life's lessons are contained in this series. Created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, this series, famously known as "the show about nothing," revolutionized the sitcom and changed what it could be. Seinfeld focused on the absurd minutiae of daily life in New York City. It made entire episodes out of the everyday annoyances of its four main characters—Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer. Its observational humor and unique structure made it one of the most influential and rewatchable comedies ever.

2. The Simpsons (1989-present) The fact that this show is still running should tell you something. It's beloved, and it still makes me laugh. The brainchild of creator Matt Groening, The Simpsons became a defining cultural phenomenon in the 1990s. There were a few years when the T-shirts and toys were everywhere. It was a cultural phenomenon. The animated series offered a satirical lens on the American family and society through the lives of the residents of Springfield. And the fact that no one really aged allowed it to stay relevant and stay on topic.

3. Friends (1994-2004) The number of times my wife and I have run through this series is bonkers. It was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and followed six friends navigating life, love, and careers in New York City. Friends was a ratings juggernaut that captured the hearts of millions. It also became part of the culture, with specific lines being repeated and talked about around the water cooler. Also, the central romance between Ross and Rachel sort of defined all sitcom romances moving forward.

4. The X-Files (1993-2002, 2016-2018) This one I came to much later. I didn't watch until it was almost over, and then I revisited it during the COVID days. Chris Carter's creation had a generation believing "the truth is out there" and looking for it. This sci-fi show followed FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they investigated paranormal phenomena. The X-Files expertly balanced standalone "monster-of-the-week" episodes with a sprawling government conspiracy mythology. We were always looking for Mulder's lost sister and wondering what was covered up.

5. Frasier (1993-2004) So, I am a massive Cheers fan, and this spin-off takes a character who is sort of annoying on Cheers and makes him so interesting and likable. Developed by David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee, the series followed the high-brow psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane as he moved back to Seattle to host a radio show. It has smart-people jokes that cater to a different audience but grounded the whole thing with characters who had the same problems we do.

6. ER (1994-2009) This show basically created the sophisticated medical drama. And it changed every medical show that followed, too. It was created by novelist Michael Crichton, who was on a roll after Jurassic Park and tapped back into his doctor roots. The show was set in the chaotic emergency room of a Chicago hospital. Crichton used to be a doctor, and the series was praised for its medical accuracy and realism. Its innovative use of continuous action and complex technical dialogue created a raw and authentic viewing experience. And it still managed to have complex characters and relationships you cared about.

7. Twin Peaks (1990-1991) I have been meaning to rewatch this series, and will probably dive back in soon. David Lynch on broadcast TV is sort of a crazy thought to me. The show was created by Mark Frost and David Lynch. The central mystery of "Who killed Laura Palmer?" unraveled into a surreal, often baffling, and deeply mesmerizing exploration of the darkness lurking beneath a seemingly idyllic small town. And like other shows on this list, it got everyone talking. It had a brief initial run, but its staying power was strong. People kept talking about it, and it profoundly influenced what we expect from murder investigation TV series.

8. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) This was such a formative show for so many. And I am one of them. I really loved how Buffy just took its world seriously but was also okay having fun with its conceit as well. Joss Whedon created this coming-of-age vampire series that was far more than just a show about fighting monsters. It used the supernatural as a metaphor for the horrors of adolescence and gave us such a fun cast. It had all the usual tropes of high school and mixed in the other world to really bring them out.

9. Law & Order (1990-2010, 2022-present) Another one of those shows that feelsl ike it has lasted forever. I mean, there are so many reruns on, I wasn't aware it ever left the air. And also, it has so many spinoffs, how could you tell? The iconic crime procedural from creator Dick Wolf introduced the world to the "dun-dun" sound effect and a durable two-part format. Each episode followed the New York City police as they investigated a crime, followed by the district attorneys' attempts to prosecute the offender. The show had so many current headlines and modern stories.

10. Freaks and Geeks (1999-2000) Look, this show only lasted like 18 episodes, and yet I think about it all the time. It launched the careers of everyone who starred in it. The series was created by Paul Feig and executive-produced by Judd Apatow. It remains beloved because it was so honest and so very real. The show avoided clichés and instead offered a funny and heartfelt look at the awkwardness of being a teenager and how hard it is to grow up.

Summing It All Up So there you have it, my picks for the ten best TV shows of the '90s. There were a few I wanted to get in there, but I think this runs the gamut of different genres and ideas, and parts of the decade. If you think I left off a classic, I want to hear about it.

Let me know what you think in the comments.